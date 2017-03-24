The Cedar County Cobras are Coming to Garrison.

The Cobras have been described as contagious, acoustic rockabilly, dancing bluegrass, or brand new old-time country with the gritty sound of soulful blues. The band is made up of two brothers (Tom & George Speilbauer), a gal (April Dirks) and an army of string instruments to make original music that can only be found down a gravel road in rural Iowa. The blues and rock sound comes from the Spielbauer brothers who bring with them twenty years of playing boogie-woogie music in the band Porch Builder. April brings years of experience playing in traditional bluegrass circles and learning celtic mandolin to make up the signature “gypsy” sound that can be heard in the Cobra songs and she plays a hard-driving rockabilly bass. It is almost impossible to box the sound of The Cobras into one musical genre…just know that you should be prepared to bring your dancing shoes and party with this musical troupe playing true Iowa music. Find out more on the website at http://www.cedarcountycobras.com/

Please join us for an evening of lively music by the Cedar County Cobras. Refreshments will be provided by the Garrison Library (always delicious!)

Saturday, April 8th

7:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Admission: $8

Farmers Mercantile Hall

100 W Main St

Garrison, IA https://www.facebook.com/Farmers-Mercantile-Hall-1547304262258648/