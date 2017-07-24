By Rich Hannen

Forty people on July 16 mentally journeyed back to when the Depot Museum was the Center Point Interurban depot and the Cedar Valley Nature Trail was the Waterloo, Cedar Falls & Northern railroad.

Historical Society treasurer Teresa Scheeler, whose grandfather Charlie Edaburn worked on the line, gave a history of the electric railroad which came to Center Point in 1914. Vice president Dennis Schlicht engineered the Power Point part of the presentation. He also played a recording of the sounds of riding on our Interuban, courtesy of the Linn County Conservation Department which owns the Depot and the Linn, Benton and Buchanan parts of the trail.

The W.C.F.&N.’s last passenger run was in 1956 and former Center Point resident Kent Willer said he got to be on that historic last ride when he was a kid.

Freight hauling with diesel engines continued on the line into the 1970s. The abandoned line became the bike trail in 1984.

Phil Borleske, a railroad fan from Vinton, said he helps run the sole surviving W.C.F.&N. passenger car every year at Old Threshers’ Reunion in Mount Pleasant.

Friends of the Gilbertville Depot president Dick Dewater talked about working to preserve the old W.C.F.&N. sister depot in Gilbertville.

On Sunday, August 27, the Historical Society will end the Museum season with “Remembering the Fifties and Sixties,” from 2 to 4 at the Depot Museum. Come join us to share memories of Elvis and poodle skirts, and “driving around.” To help get you in the memory mood All Iowa Mustang Club members will have their cars on display in the parking lot.