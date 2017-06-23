Depp returns as Jack Sparrow in latest “Pirates”

By Marcy Horst, Vinton PalaceFourteen years after the original film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales again brings our favorite swashbuckling scallywags to the big screen!Pirates plays Friday, June 23 through Thursday, June 29 at 7 pm, and Monday, June 25 at 2 pm, with the exception of Saturday, June 24, when the Palace will be dark for Party in the Park.Our film starts out with the young son of Will Turner, Henry, searching for his father. Although Will (Orlando Bloom), is cursed to remain at the bottom of the sea on the Flying Dutchmen, only allowed to return to land once every ten years, his son is determined to set him free. We flash forward about ten years later, and the young adult Henry (Brenton Thwaites) is still determined to break the curse that binds his father. In order to do so, he has learned every pirate tale of the Caribbean Sea. Before he knows it, Henry finds himself face to face with Captain Salazar, an undead Spanish captain seeking revenge on Jack Sparrow for causing his banishment to the Devil’s Triangle years earlier. Salazar has a simple message for him: “Tell Jack Sparrow I am coming for him.” Henry also wants to find Jack- but not to kill him. He believes that Jack can help him find Poseidon’s Trident, the only thing that can break the curses of the sea.Meanwhile, a new character is introduced. Carina Smyth (Kayla Scodelario), an orphan, only has one clue to her family’s past- a journal full of astrological notes given to her by her father. She devotes her life to being able to read the stars, and is convinced that the only way to find the Trident is to find “The Map That No Man Can Read”… a map that is hidden in the stars.Dead Men Tell No Tales expands on the lives and backstories of all of our favorite characters, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbossa, and the Turner family. It also strongly develops its new characters, Captain Salazar and Carina. Pirates goes back to the heart and story of the first film, the one that audiences around the world loved.Pay extra close attention during one of the jail scenes to see a cameo with none other than Paul McCartney! There is also a hidden scene at the end of the credits.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is rated PG-13 for adventure violence and some suggestive content.Pirates will be shown in 2D. There will be NO showing on Saturday, June 24th due to Party in the Park.