The Feralings will perform at Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison, Ia Sunday, August 20th at 2:00 pm.

The Feralings are Benj Upchurch (mandolin), Nicole Upchurch (clawhammer banjo), Patrick Bloom (upright bass), and Stacy Webster (acoustic guitar). Patrick Bloom and Stacy Webster share a long musical partnership that includes performing in the critically acclaimed Iowa roots bands The Mayflies and The Letterpress Opry. Nicole and Benj Upchurch moved to Iowa by way of Montana, hauling their charisma, humor, and a busload of instruments behind them. Nicole, being the blacksheep banjo player in a family of accomplished jazz musicians, joined Iowa’s all-female quintet, Awful Purdies, and Benj decided to put aside building mandolins and started playing one with The Mayflies. Soon after a very unique kinship was born as gravity pulled the four of them into a quartet.

The result is The Feralings, a rare collaboration in which all members write, sing, laugh, engage in general naughtiness, and genuinely like each other. They travel a vast musical landscape, combining bully musicianship, sparkling harmonies, and evocative songwriting. And hey, they don’t bite!

It’s mountain music from the plains, country music from town, blues from happy folks. It’s The Feralings! See their web site HERE.

Refreshments by the Garrison Library Board.

Event details:

The Hall now has air conditioning!

Admission $10

Sunday, August 20th

2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Farmers Mercantile Hall

100 W Main St

Garrison, IA