By Rose Trafford, Vinton Palace

There are some things that just make life better- love, laughter, relationships, and… death? In this week’s film Flatliners, a group of college students experiment with the effects of a stopped heart on those that are still living.

NOW SHOWING Fri, Oct 20 – Thur, Oct 26 at 7 pm Mon, Oct 30 at 2 pm Flatliners is a remake of the original movie which debuted in 1990. None of the original characters except Kiefer Sutherland make an appearance in this year’s film.

Courtney (Ellen Page) is a med student who is obsessed with the idea of death and the afterlife. When she finally convinces a reluctant colleague Jaime (James Norton), to use a defibrillator to stop her heart for sixty seconds while recording her brain activity, they go to work. After a few unsuccessful attempts to revive Courtney, she finally “comes back.” But she’s different. She can play the piano and is more productive in class, which captures the jealous eyes of other students who want to experience the same thing.

Trying to best each other by increasing the time each one is flatlined, the team experiences hallucinations of people in their past that died either directly or indirectly by their hands, and are now haunting them. Hauntings that have some very real effects in the land of the living, which ultimately culminates in Courtney admitting that her obsession with the afterlife had nothing to do with curiosity, but with the death of her sister.

They finally conclude that these hauntings are due to the guilt they all feel about the wrongs they have caused in their past, and now must try to right these wrongs before it’s too late.

The film stars Ellen Page as Dr. Courtney Holmes, Diego Luna as Ray, Nina Dobrev as Marlo, James Norton as Jaime, Kiersey Clemons as Sophia, Beau Mirchoff as Brad, and Kiefer Sutherland as doctor Barry Wolfson. Initial reports had Keifer reprising his role as Dr. Nelson Wright from the first Flatliners.

Flatliners is rated PG-13 for violence and terror, sexual content, language, thematic material, and some drug references. Adam R. Holz of Plugged In wrote, “At the end of what is otherwise a rote PG-13 horror/thriller film, viewers are left with some significant spiritual themes to ponder.”