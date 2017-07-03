The Great Plains Desperados will perform in Garrison Sunday afternoon, July 16th from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. They play a lively blend of popular, original and traditional music. Band members include guitarist, Larry Bister from Milwaukee, Jan Leman, Milwaukee’s Concertina Queen, bassist Roger Anderson of Marengo, Ia and guitarist Todd Frank of Vinton, Ia. Be ready for some good music from people who really enjoy playing it!

Refreshments will be provided by the Garrison Library and are always a real treat! Hope to see you there!

Farmers Mercantile Hall

100 W Main St

Garrison, IA

Sunday, July 16th 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Admission $7