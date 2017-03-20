Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures playing the Palace! Come see this fantastic movie about how female mathematicians contributed to the Space Race in the 1960’s on Friday, March 17 through Thursday, March 23 at 7 pm, and in our regular Monday matinee at 2 pm. The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Glen Powell, and Mahershala Ali.

Our main character is Katherine Goble Johnson (Henson), a black female mathematician at Langley Research Center. When the Russians successfully launch a satellite, the race intensifies and Katherine is brought aboard the team at NASA. Katherine faces many obstacles to being taken seriously by her colleagues, not just as an African-American, but as a woman. Her new coworkers are demeaning, and the film chronicles Katherine’s resilience as she proves to them all how well she can do her job.

Meanwhile, Katherine’s colleagues back at the Research Center, Mary Jackson (Monae) and Dorothy Vaughan (Spencer), are facing trials of their own. Mary is an aspiring engineer, but she can’t get her degree without taking classes at the all-white school. Dorothy is an unofficial supervisor at the Langley Research Center, but she is refused the official title because of her gender and race. When new IBM computers threaten to replace her colleagues, Dorothy sets out to visit the computer and become familiar with it. In order to do so, Dorothy checks out a book about the computer in the “whites only” section of the library, where she is scolded by the librarian.

Hidden Figures is a true story of three women who contributed to the Space Race and other engineering and mathematical endeavors for the U.S. government. The film has been highly praised by the media, critics, and viewers. It was nominated for three Academy Awards- Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer. It is rated PG and runs just over two hours.

Hidden Figures is based on the book called Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly.