In June of 2013 a team of twenty firefighters from Prescott, Arizona left the safety of their homes to fight a fire. They were known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots. These men were elite firefighters- trained to be the best, and trained to keep their communities safe. In June of 2013, only one on their team would return home.

Only the Brave is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots and the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona. Starring Josh Brolin, the story describes the bravery and determination of a local fire department to save their community from a fiery end. The film highlights the dedication of the men and their families, and is dedicated to those that lost their lives that summer.

The Yarnell Hill Fire was ignited by a lightning strike on public land in western Arizona. By the time it was contained, it had already burned over 8,300 acres and prompted the evacuation of several communities. One hundred and twenty-nine buildings were destroyed.

Film review website Rotten Tomatoes states “Only the Brave’s impressive veteran cast and affecting fact-based story add up to a no-frills drama that’s just as stolidly powerful as the real-life heroes it honors. It is rated PG-13 for thematic content, some sexual references, language and drug material.