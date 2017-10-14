The world’s favorite block toy characters are back in the third installment of the Lego Movie franchise, The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Starring the voice talents of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, and the infamous Jackie Chan, Ninjago is an entertaining film with wit and fun for the whole family!

The legend of Ninjago is told to a young curious boy who wanders into the mysterious Mr. Liu’s relic shop. Mr. Liu proceeds to tell the boy about the evil Lord Garmadon, who continuously tries unsuccessfully to take over the city of Ninjago. However, each time he is confronted by the Green Ninja and the secret ninja force. Although Garmadon doesn’t know it, his son Lloyd is the face behind the Green Ninja’s mask- his son has become his greatest foe. Unfortunately for Lloyd, the rest of the city knows that Lord Garmadon is his father and despises him for it. This brings him great stress, as the town also doesn’t realize that Lloyd is the face behind the Green Ninja.

To try to put an end to the fighting once and for all, Lloyd goes against his ninja master, Master Wu’s, wishes by unleashing the Ultimate Weapon. The other ninjas are angry with him, as it is a weapon that no one, good or evil, can control.

The father and son are forced into joining forces after the Ultimate Weapon, Meowthra, wreaks havoc on the town of Ninjago. The Green Ninja and Lord Garmadon work together as they and their teams search for the Ultimate, Ultimate Weapon to stop Meowthra from destroying the city.

Just as it seems that something good will come from Lord Garmadon and Lloyd’s relationship, the evil Lord locks Lloyd and his friends in the Temple of Fragile Foundations as it starts to crumble to the ground. While Lloyd is locked up he discovers what Master Wu calls Inner Peace, and escapes with his friends to stop the evil Lord Garmadon once and for all.

The Lego Ninjago Movie is based on the Lego collection Lego Ninjago. It is rated PG and will be shown in 2D. Michael Ordona of Common Sense Media said, “This kid-friendly adventure rises above any potential Lego fatigue with sly humor and strong voice performances.”