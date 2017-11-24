Ragnarok- an ancient Nordic event that translates to “Fate of the Gods.” It includes the doom or destruction of the gods through various natural disasters and wars, concluding in the world being submerged in water. Afterward, the world will resurface anew and fertile, the surviving and returning gods will meet, and the world will be repopulated by two human survivors. In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor attempts to prevent this from happening.

At the end of the last film, Thor’s father Odin was seemingly killed by Thor’s evil brother Loki. We find that Odin has been transferred to Earth and is barely alive. His passing will allow his daughter, Hela, to be freed from the prison in which she has been locked for years. Hela was an ambitious daughter that attempted to establish a ruthless rule of Asgard. Now that she has returned, Thor and Loki are forced to work together to prevent her from killing the people of Asgard and ushering in Ragnarok.

Thor finds his brother Loki, runs into Hulk, and recruits a disenfranchised Valkyrior (a legendary force of female warriors of Asgard long ago), to fight Hela. More powerful than Thor on the outset, Thor finds that his power no longer comes from his hammer, but from within, and strengthened by memories of his father. Even with his new understanding of power, is it enough to stop Hela? And if they do, does Asgard have a chance to be saved?

Thor: Ragnarok has an all-star cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins. It has been widely received around the world, grossing more in three weeks than each of the previous Thor films. Alonso Duralde of TheWrap wrote, “Both the banter and the fighting, it should be noted, are excellent, so whether you go to superhero movies for the glossy escapism or the pulse-pounding action, you’ll get your large soda’s worth.”

Thor: Ragnarok is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-of violence and action and brief suggestive material.