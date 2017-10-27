Scary piercing eyes. A clown nose. A red balloon… It’s none other than the highly anticipated film- It. NOW SHOWING Fri, Oct 27 – Thur, Nov 2 at 7 pm Sat, Oct 28 at 9:30 pm Mon, Oct 30 at 2 pm Inspired by Stephen King’s 1986 novel, It: Chapter One is showing this week at the Palace! The movie takes place in the It timeline before the 1990 mini-series classic of the same name. The small town of Derry, Maine is the backdrop for the terrifying clown who unleashes evil on the local people every 27 years. Not coincidentally, this film’s 2017 release is 27 years after the first film.

The film opens with young Georgie running down a rainy street with a paper boat that is big brother made for him. He drops the boat and the rain carries it down a sewer. As he looks for it, the piercing eyes appear and a hypnotically calm voice speaks. You can imagine what happens next…

Georgie’s older brother, Bill, is distraught over his disappearance. A bit of an outcast at school, Bill and six other children form “The Losers Club.” The group thought they understood fear as they banded together to confront the psychopathic school bully, Henry Bowers, and his goons. Their trouble had barely begun. Pennywise the evil clown comes to terrorize and kidnap as many of Derry’s children as her can, and the Losers Club encounters him head on. Using the children’s fears against them, Pennywise tries to separate the club to make it easier to steal the children individually. When together, the children help each other face and overcome their fears, to fight the clown. But when apart… Pennywise has the upper hand, and he knows exactly what he wants. Will the children, separated or together, be any match for him?

It stars Swedish actor and model Bill Skarsgaard as Pennywise. Sandy Schaefer of Screen Rant wrote, “As a coming of age parable, It succeeds at being both horrifying and emotionally-resonant, even while adapting only half of King’s original story.” It is rated R for violence/horror, bloody images, and language. Patrons under the age of 17 will not be admitted to the theatre unless with a parent or guardian.

There will be a LATE SHOWING of It on Saturday, October 28th at 9:30pm.

It: Chapter One is the first of two movies that will tell the entire story of Pennywise and the Losers Club. It: Chapter Two, which is the second half of the story and not a sequel, is scheduled to be released in September 2019.

FROM MARCY

NETFLIX ALL HALLOWS EVE RECOMMENDATION More Stephen King! If you are a Stephen King fan, like an occasional heart-pounding rush, or have ever

contemplated killing your spouse, check out the mystery/crime film 1922 on Netflix. Based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, 1922 is period piece about a proud farmer who decides to murder his wife for financial gain, and convinces his teenage son to help. Directed by Zak Hilditch, the movie showcases the eerily convincing acting talents of Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, and Dylan Schmid. The cinematography and sound editing are shockingly on point.

While suspense/horror is not my go-to film genre, I always appreciate the twisted brillance of Stephen King and convinced Gerald to watch this one with me. At one point mid-movie, we both screamed! And then paused the movie and laughed at ourselves for fifteen minutes. It’s been two weeks and Ger’s still having nightmare