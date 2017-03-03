By Rose Trafford, Vinton Palace

The Academy Award nominated film Lion is coming to the Palace for just a short three days, so come see it when you can! Lion was nominated for six Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Lion is the story of young Saroo, a five-year-old Indian boy (played by the delightful and adorable Sunny Pawar). In his home in India, he lives with his mother and older brother. They are quite poor, so his brother and him often steal coal from trains in order to sell it and make money at the market. One day when they are on a job, Saroo falls asleep at the back of the train. He doesn’t see his brother when he wakes up, and, assuming he is on the train, he boards it. He realizes that his brother isn’t on the train, and he finds himself a thousand miles away in Calcutta. Not only is he far from home, but he doesn’t speak the local language. He goes back to the train station to buy a ticket home, but the ticket seller doesn’t recognize the name of his village. Saroo is left on his own on the street. If you’ve ever seen Slumdog Millionaire, you’ll know the challenges of a child living on the street in India. Eventually he ends up in an orphanage where an Australian couple (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham) adopts him and takes him to live with them in Tasmania.

Twenty years later, Saroo is grown and studying at a university. He is dating Lucy, an American student. He tells her that he can’t wait anymore- he must go back to India to try to find his mother and brother. With only some old memories and the utilization of Google Earth, Saroo (Dev Patel) returns to his native country on a seemingly impossible journey- to find his family and his roots.

Lion is rated PG-13 for thematic material, some sensuality, and brief non-graphic violence. It will show at the Palace only three days- Friday March 3, Saturday March 4, and Sunday March 5 at 7pm.

If you’d like to get even more into the story, check out the memoir- A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley.

Lion has been received well by critics and audiences alike. A reviewer from Common Sense Media says, “Be prepared to cry — a lot — at this wonderfully cast tearjerker about a man who searched for his birth family across a continent, with only decades-old memories to guide him.”