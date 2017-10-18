This Saturday, October 21, at 2 p.m. in the Longfellow Elementary Auditorium in Belle Plaine, actors from Belle Plaine and Pella will re-enact the murder trial of Wyatt Earp and his brothers and Doc Holliday. The men were brought before the law after the shootout at the OK Corral, during which the Earp Brothers from Pella fought and killed the McLaury Brothers from Belle Plaine. The trial/hearing was presided over by Wells Spicer, who grew up in Tipton, Iowa. Both Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday had wives from Iowa as well.

Appearing in the production will be John Rassler, Marcus Pope, Jim Magdefrau, Fran Magdefrau, Dave Riherd, Darin Riherd, Jane Bostian, all currently or formerly of Belle Plaine. Pella actors are Jim Emmert, JoAnn Schroder, Don Andre, Kris Andre, and Scott Van Den Berg. Dean Bostian, formerly of Belle Plaine and now of LaPort City, is directing and acting in the play.

This program is supported by Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for the Humanities. The views and opinions expressed by this program do not necessarily reflect those of Humanities Iowa or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Free coffee, brewed tea, fudge, and cookies will be served during the performance, and admission is free to the public.