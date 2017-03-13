Patriot’s Day is coming to the Palace for a short run, starting Sunday, March 12th and ending on Thursday, March 16th. It will play at 7 pm every evening and Monday, at 2 pm. Patriot’s Day is the story of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing, based on the book Boston Strong by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. In 2013, two bombers placed two homemade bombs near the end of the route of the annual Boston Marathon. Our main character is Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders, played by Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg attempts to reunite as many people as he can with their injured families, but chaos ensues all around him. The film follows Saunders and his team as the police forces and FBI attempt to track down the two men that are responsible for setting off the bombs, which in reality injured around 264 people and resulted in over a dozen amputations. After a days long manhunt for the men, one is killed and the other is found. The film follows the fate of the bomber until his sentencing and subsequent punishment.

Patriot’s Day stars Mark Wahlberg, J.K. Simmons, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, and Michelle Monaghan. Patriot’s Day is rated R for language, realistically graphic injury images, some drug content and violence.