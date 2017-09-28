Prairie Fiddle comes to the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School on Sunday October 15, 2017

The IBSSS Mary Ingalls Society is very pleased and excited to present an afternoon of pioneer music and readings from the Laura Ingalls Wilder books from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on October 15, 2017 at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School.

The performance will be in the auditorium of Old Main on the IBSSS campus. The cost is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students with open seating. The doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

We cannot think of a more fitting setting for this program than the school where Mary Ingalls, Laura’s sister, received her education after she lost her vision. Iowans Marc and Brandi Janssen (Prairie Fiddle) were inspired to create this program after reading the Little House books to their children. As musicians the references in the books to Pa Ingalls’ fiddle music and the joy it brought the Ingalls family caught their attention.

In addition to this Little House program, Prairie Fiddle is known for playing tradition American music inspired by rural and radio recording artists using fiddle, guitar, banjo and mandolin to create their signature sound. They have performed at the Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison.

With the uncertainty about the future ownership and use of the Iowa Braille and Sight Savings School, this is the perfect occasion to renew your acquaintance with this landmark that has been part of the Vinton community since 1862 or to visit it for the first time. Come early or stay after the performance to walk the halls Mary Ingalls walked. See the 1881 ledger showing her entry into the school and the original 1889 graduation program marking her exit. Mary’s graduation picture is on display in the Founders Room and her diploma hangs outside the auditorium. Other memorabilia will be on display in the halls, and members of the IBSSS Mary Ingalls Society, including IBSSS alumni, will be available to answer questions.