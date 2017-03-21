When Sally (Alli Kemp & Maggie Davis) falls asleep while reading books about a certain juvenile wizard, she dreams that she is a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. There she meets Headmaster Albatross Underdrawers (played by Blake Soquet & Isaac Allsup), Gamekeeper Ruebenon Ryebread (Megan Hendrickson & Lizzie Noe), and Professor Shiftia Shape (Kaelyn Pettyjohn and Zena Aragon).
But danger is lurking, and it’s up to Sally and her new friends Dave (Ian Sallee & Ian Allsup) and Harmonica (Taylor Shipley & Elsa Page) to defeat the schemes of the evil Lord Murderdeath (played by the one and only Andrew Jessen!).
Will Sally become the hero like the one in her favorite series?
And who is the mysterious Censor (Madi Atkinson & Caroline Erickson) who keeps rewriting the story as it goes along?
This loving parody will thrill fans and newcomers alike.
Shows are at Tilford Elementary both Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00. Tickets can be purchased at the door. $3 for Adults and $2 for students. Preschool and younger are Free.