NOW SHOWING Fri, Sept 1 – Thur, Sept 7 at 7 pm Mon, Sept 4 at 2 pm Stephen King’s The Dark Tower is a series of eight books that incorporates themes from multiple genres, including dark fantasy, science fantasy, horror, and Western.

Set in Mid-World, which is politically organized along the lines of a feudal society, it shares technological and social characteristics with the American Old West but is also magical. Many of the magical aspects have vanished, but traces remain as do relics from a technologically advanced society, and it appears to be coming apart at the seams. Mighty nations have been torn apart by war, entire cities and regions vanish without a trace and time does not flow in an orderly fashion.

The protagonist Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), is the last living member of a knightly order known as gunslingers and the last of the line of “Arthur Eld”, his world’s analogue of King Arthur. Deschain has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), and is determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the entire universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.