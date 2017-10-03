By Tim Mitchell

On Tuesday, Oct. 17th, the Union High School vocal music department will present their Fall Concert as the first public event of the 2017-2018 Fine Arts season at 7:30pm.

Mr. Mitchell, vocal director at UHS stated, “This will be a great way for the public to experience the great things to come from the Music Department this year at UHS. We have a great mix of experience and new talent that are working towards a fine cohesive vocal sound for the department. ”

The concert will open with the 12 UHS vocalists auditioning for the Iowa All-State Chorus. They will perform the 6 pieces they have been preparing for their audition on Saturday, Oct. 21st at Hampton High School. The newly revised “Union Station” Acapella ensemble will make its debut and the concert will finish with the Union High School Concert Choir. The group will perform a number of selections including “O Sifuni Mungu”-an african spiritual, a lush arrangement of the American Folk Song “The Water is Wide” by Rene Clausen, a crazy acapella number entitles “Zombie Jamboree”, a moving arrangement of “Homeward Bound” by Mack Wilberg and 2 American spirituals, “Shut De Do” and “Ride On, King Jesus” . As per all home events at Union High School, there is a $5.00 admission and activity passes will be accepted.