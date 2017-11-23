Wanda Sellers has an opportunity that few people can enjoy: Seeing her great-great grandchildren.

And she’s lived long enough to see the fifth generation include seveng great-grandchildren, from one month old to age 7.

The family recently gathered for a family photo. All but two of her descendants were able to join the family for the photo.

Wanda’s great-granddaughter, Jessica Good, says her children also have another great-great grandparent still living and her family plans a different five-generation photo for next month.