Bill and Judy Travis were married in Dallas Center, Iowa at the Methodist Church on April 12, 1952. They were blessed with 3 children – Pam (Rick) Primmer, Tom – deceased (Connie) Travis and Susan Travis. They have 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

They moved to Vinton in 1969 and owned and operated Travis True Value for 36 years.

Cards may be sent to 2007 S 1st Ave. Vinton, Iowa.