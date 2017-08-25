The 76th Annual Selken Reunion was held at the home of Gerald and Margie Selken’s home on August 6th.

Those present were:

Susie, Zac, Tanner and Brittany Even of Jesup, David and Julie Duncalf of Belle Plaine, Bob and Colleen Schulte of Dehli, Angie, Anna and Jakob Becker of Vinton, Gerald and Margie Selken of Dysart, Fay Schuerer of Amana, Ruth Thoman of Walford, Chris and Angie Hansen, Nick, Jessie Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Dorothy Ellis of Newhall, Harlan and Dorothy Selken of Vinton, Jeremy and Lori, Shaylyn, Tate, Annisten, Brock and Cecily Trenkamp of Dehli, Jake and Amy Reeves and Damion Anderson of Delaware, Carol Hansen of Anamosa, Alan and Simone Hansen of Olin, all in Iowa and Bill and Barb Wiebbecke of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Dorothy Ellis was the oldest in attendance and Damion Anderson the grandson of Jake and Amy Reeves as the youngest present.

The 2018 Reunion will be held on August 5th at the Gerald and Margie Selken Home.