By Melissa Schwan, Vinton Unlimited

The 8th Annual Boom-Fest celebration is officially in the books! Despite the gray skies and a few early rain sprinkles, the day was a success!

The day would not have been possible without our 64 fabulous vendors from across Iowa and our great shoppers! Thank you to everyone who came out to stroll vendor row, bounce on the inflatables, grab some lunch or shop in our brick & mortar stores. We hope you will join us again in 2018!

Also, thanks to our local street department for barricades, VMEU for power and VPRD for the picnic tables! Your willingness to help is greatly appreciated!

See more photos HERE.