Adeline Horst of Urbana was recently named to the 2017 Bob Jones University Symphony Orchestra (BJUSO).

Horst is a Freshman majoring in English.

The goal of the BJUSO, one of two orchestras at BJU, is to inspire artistic excellence in performance as a display of God’s glory and His gifts to man. Auditions are open to all students in the University.

“It’s been great to welcome so many new members this year,” said conductor Michael Moore. “In addition to our music majors, we have several very talented musicians majoring in accounting, communications, computer science, education, health sciences, graphic design, and Christian ministries.”

The 60-member symphony has a long, rich tradition of presenting masterworks from the orchestral repertoire. Students also have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of chamber works, opera, musical theatre, symphonic pops, and sacred music literature.

The 2017 season’s performances include a Reformation concert with violinist David Kim Oct. 20, a Christmas Concert Dec. 8, and a concert featuring the winner of BJU’s annual concerto and aria competition April 27. The BJUSO will also perform with the University Opera Association’s production of Lucia di Lammermoor Feb. 27-March 3.

