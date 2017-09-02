A 45-foot long U.S. flag, carried by Vinton-Shellsburg High School students, covered a portion of the football field, as veterans marched to midfield for the National Anthem during pre-game ceremonies on Friday.

The Vinton AMVETS Post 218 recently bought the flag. VSHS Principal Matt Kingsbury said the veterans group has offered its use for all home football games, as well as some VSHS basketball games. The AMVETS have also offered its use for Benton Community games, on Fridays when VS plays away.

It takes approximately 30 people to carry the flag.