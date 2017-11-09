Angel Tree 2017 has begun!!! We are now accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning through December 7. There are three ways to apply:

1-First Christian Church

1209 W. 13th St. (next to Theisen’s on Hwy. 218)

Monday – Friday, 9am-11:30am

2-Harvest Christian Fellowship

1201 C Avenue

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 1pm-3:00pm

3-Call LaNette 319-521-1496 to schedule an appointment

Benton County Angel Tree is always looking for businesses and/or organizations to make donations to help our children have a better Christmas this year. If you would like to adopt a child, a family or give a cash donation to help purchase gifts or if you have any questions please call LaNette, 319-521-1496