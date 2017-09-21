Thirty Wartburg College students were accepted into the Teacher Education Program.

Those accepted include:

Natalie Dudley of Walker

Kassie Hennings of Dysart

Trevor Krug of Dysart

Each student had to demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching, pass the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators exam and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.

Admission to the Teacher Education Program allows students to begin professional education courses in their field.

