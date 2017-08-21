Local Central College students are among more than 300 who earned spots on the spring 2017 dean’s list for Central College. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Drew Kithcart of Atkins

Elijah Miller of Newhall

Hannah Miller of Newhall

Kaitlyn Wells of Atkins

