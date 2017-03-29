The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Drake University. This academic honor is achieved by earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the Fall 2016 semester.

From Vinton, Katherine Dick and Nicholas Gardner and from Walford, David Meyers.

