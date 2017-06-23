The following students are named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2017 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community and lead courageous lives. Mount Mercy offers baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,900 enrolled students and uniquely blends an outstanding liberal arts education with equally outstanding professional preparation.
Atkins, IA
Jacque Formanek, Nursing AP
Derick Harman, Graphic Design
Arianna Hull, Elementary Education
Megan Mishmash, Nursing
Lauren Ness, Accounting
Zachariah Steffen, Biology
Belle Plaine, IA
Paige Drahos, Nursing
Joshua Long, Biology
Julie Long, Nursing
Blairstown, IA
Trevor Hartz, Management
Brian Miller, Social Work
Kelly Ondracek, Business
Garrison, IA
Kayla Taylor, Psychology
Keystone, IA
Leah McFarlane, Hum Res Mgmt
Luzerne, IA
Abigail Lohf, Nursing
Newhall, IA
Andrew Enderle, Management
Van Horne, IA
Chad Miller, Elementary Education
Vinton, IA
Cali Arbuckle, Nursing
Brea Griffith, Elementary Education
Lauren Tandy, Social Work
Walford, IA
Michelle Ernst, Nursing AP