The following students are named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2017 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.

Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy’s 1,900 students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Graduate programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration (MBA), education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy.

For more information on Mount Mercy University, visit mtmercy.edu.

Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community and lead courageous lives. Mount Mercy offers baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,900 enrolled students and uniquely blends an outstanding liberal arts education with equally outstanding professional preparation.

Atkins, IA

Jacque Formanek, Nursing AP

Derick Harman, Graphic Design

Arianna Hull, Elementary Education

Megan Mishmash, Nursing

Lauren Ness, Accounting

Zachariah Steffen, Biology

Belle Plaine, IA

Paige Drahos, Nursing

Joshua Long, Biology

Julie Long, Nursing

Blairstown, IA

Trevor Hartz, Management

Brian Miller, Social Work

Kelly Ondracek, Business

Garrison, IA

Kayla Taylor, Psychology

Keystone, IA

Leah McFarlane, Hum Res Mgmt

Luzerne, IA

Abigail Lohf, Nursing

Newhall, IA

Andrew Enderle, Management

Van Horne, IA

Chad Miller, Elementary Education

Vinton, IA

Cali Arbuckle, Nursing

Brea Griffith, Elementary Education

Lauren Tandy, Social Work

Walford, IA

Michelle Ernst, Nursing AP