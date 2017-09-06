Lone Tree Simmentals of Lone Tree was awarded the Grand Champion Purebred Bull banner in the Simmental Cattle show judged August 18 and 19 at the 2017 Iowa State Fair. Lone Tree Simmentals also claimed the Champion Iowa Bull title.

Reserve Grand Champion Purebred Bull honors were awarded to Volk Livestock of Battle Creek, Neb.

Js Simmentals of Prairie City won Grand Champion Purebred Female honors. Reserve Grand Champion Purebred Female was awarded to Karlee Griswold of Clinton.

The Champion Iowa Female banner was won by Brooklyn Curtin of Oxford.

Complete results below (name, hometown, animal identification):

Percentage Spring Bull Calf — (Born April-May 2017)

1) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

2) Hunter Cattle Co, Batavia

3) Moody Farms, Maxwel

Percentage Spring Bull Calf — March, 2017

1) Matthew Pemberton, Washington

2) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe

3) Scottland, Oskaloosa

4) Kriss McLain, Stockport

Percentage Spring Bull Calf — March, 2017

1) Grandview Cattle Company, Ackley

2) Horizon Show Cattle, Indianola

3) Upah Cattle Company, Clutier

4) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

5) Wade Humphrey, Ventura

6) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown

Percentage Winter Bull Calf — Feb, 2017

1) P & C Farms, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.

2) NABER FARMS, Seward, Neb.

3) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield

4) Felt Farms, Wakefield, Neb.

5) Nahkunst Family Cattle Co, Hamburg

6) Double H Cattle Company, Faulkton, S.D.

7) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada

Percentage Winter Bull Calf — Feb, 2017

1) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

2) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown

3) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

4) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

5) Upah Cattle Company, Clutier

Percentage Winter Bull Calf — Jan, 2017

1) Elmore Farms, Fairfield

2) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.

3) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

4) Echard Farms, Farmersburg

Percentage Fall Bull Calf — Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2016

1) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

2) Upah Cattle Company, Clutier

Percentage Junior Bull — Jan. 1 -Aug. 31, 2016

1) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.

2) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada

3) Walter Family Stock Farm, Farragut

Percentage Senior Bull — Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2015

1) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton

2) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point

Purebred Spring Bull Calf — March – April, 2017

1) Drake Simmental, Centerville

2) Felt Farms, Wakefield, Neb.

3) Dohlman Simmentals, Riceville

4) Hunter Cattle Co, Batavia

5) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield

Purebred Spring Bull Calf — March 2017

1) BADJ Cattle Company, Beaver Crossing, Neb.

2) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield

3) Wellman Cattle, Donnellson

4) E & B Arthur Land And Cattle, Mason City

5) Hilby Simmentals, Manchester

6) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe

Purebred Spring Bull Calf — March, 2017

1) Matthew Pemberton, Washington

2) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

3) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe

4) Hilby Simmentals, Manchester

5) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

6) Kaisand Cattle Farm, Bussey

Purebred Winter Bull Calf — Feb, 2017

1) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

2) Beeson Cattle Co, Anthon

3) Horizon Show Cattle, Indianola

4) Kriss McLain, Stockport

5) Vajgrt Cattle Co., Newhall

6) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill

7) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

8) Hunter Cattle Co, Batavia

Purebred Winter Bull Calf — Feb, 2017

1) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

2) PB Simmentals, Taylor Ridge, Ill.

3) Steinbronn Farms, Maynard

4) E & B Arthur Land And Cattle, Mason City

5) Lutz Show Cattle, West Point

6) Specht Family Simmentals, Guttenberg

Purebred Winter Bull Calf — Jan, 2017

1) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

2) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

3) Beitz Simmentals, Hopkinton

4) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.

5) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill

6) Ford Cattle Company, West Chester

7) Beitz Simmentals, Hopkinton

Purebred Winter Bull Calf — Jan, 2017

1) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

2) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

3) RB Simmentals, Correctionville

4) RB Simmentals, Correctionville

5) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.

6) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.

7) Curt Peterson, Eddyville

8) JRD Simmentals, Riceville

9) Specht Family Simmentals, Guttenberg

Purebred Fall Bull Calf — October – November, 2016

1) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

2) State Line Farm Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

3) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine

Purebred Fall Bull Calf — Sept, 2016

1) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

2) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine

3) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

4) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

Purebred Junior Bull — Jan. 1 – Aug. 31, 2016

1) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

2) Echard Farms, Farmersburg

3) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

Purebred Senior Bull — Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2015

1) Tayler Jones, Ottumwa

Foundation Cow/Calf

1) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

2) D & K Acres, Fort Atkinson

3) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

4) A To Z Livestock, Hawkeye

Purebred Cow/Calf

1) Maas Angus, Adair

2) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.

3) Keegan Bailey, Creston

4) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

5) Echard Farms, Farmersburg

Foundation Spring Heifer Calf — March 1, 2017 & After

1) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

2) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.

3) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.

4) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

5) WADE HUMPHREY, Ventura

6) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

7) Derek Reed, Illinois City, Ill.

8) PB Simmentals, Taylor Ridge, Ill.

Percentage Spring Heifer Calf

1) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

2) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

3) PB Simmentals, Taylor Ridge, Ill.

4) GPS Cattle Co, Altoona

5) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.

6) Scottland, Oskaloosa

7) WADE HUMPHREY, Ventura

8) CTC Farms Janecek, Keota

9) Steinbronn Farms, Maynard

Percentage Spring Heifer Calf

1) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

2) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.

3) Beeson Cattle Co, Anthon

4) D & K Acres, Fort Atkinson

5) Paulsen Simmental, Cedar Rapids

6) Emma Sailor, Delmar

7) Carolan Enterprises, Tama

8) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.

9) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.

Percentage Spring Heifer Calf

1) B&L Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.

2) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.

3) Klayton Yoder, Redding

4) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

5) Felt Farms, Wakefield, Neb.

6) Maas Angus, Adair

7) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland

8) OA Cattle, Plattsmouth, Neb.

9) Scottland, Oskaloosa

10) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.

11) Janssen Farms, Gilmore City

12) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada

13) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield

Foundation Winter Heifer Calf –Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2017

1) Micayla Christopher, Decorah

2) Felt Farms, Wakefield, Neb.

3) CTC Farms Janecek, Keota

4) K-LER Cattle Company, St. Charles, Minn.

5) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.

6) Horizon Show Cattle, Indianola

7) Westfork Farm, Murray

8) A To Z Livestock, Hawkeye

9) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

Percentage Winter Heifer Calf

1) CRR SIMMENTALS, Arlington, Neb.

2) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield

3) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

4) Drake Simmental, Centerville

5) Nathan Greiner, Keota

6) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

7) Westfork Farm, Murray

8) Elmore Farms, Fairfield

Percentage Winter Heifer Calf

1) Kyle Sutton, Slater

2) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill

3) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.

4) P & C Farms, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.

5) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown

6) CRR SIMMENTALS, Arlington, Neb.

7) Nelson Family Farms, Mabel, Minn.

8) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada

9) Nathan Greiner, Keota

Percentage Winter Heifer Calf

1) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

2) Lutz Show Cattle, West Point

3) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.

4) Grandview Cattle Company, Ackley

5) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril

6) Janssen Farms, Gilmore City

7) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland

8) Elmore Farms, Fairfield

Percentage Winter Heifer Calf

1) Lashmett Cattle, Winchester, Ill.

2) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.

3) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

4) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

5) Janssen Farms, Gilmore City

6) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland

7) E & B Arthur Land And Cattle, Mason City

8) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

Percentage Winter Heifer Calf

1) RB Simmentals, Correctionville

2) Jacob Greiman, Goodell

3) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

4) Curt Peterson, Eddyville

5) Kaisand Cattle Farm, Bussey

6) Nathan Greiner, Keota

Percentage Winter Heifer Calf

1) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield

2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

3) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.

4) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe

5) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield

6) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.

7) CRR SIMMENTALS, Arlington, Neb.

8) Guthridge Farms, Kingsley

9) Gabe Chase, Mabel, Minn.

Foundation Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2016

1) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

2) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.

3) JRD Simmentals, Riceville

Percentage Fall Heifer Calf

1) Taylor Arens, Newhall

2) Cael Kline, State Center

3) Regan McClure, Burlington

4) Lashmett Cattle, Winchester, Ill.

5) Hogan Show Cattle, Lenox

6) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point

7) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

8) Alex Rouse, Terril

9) Gabe Chase, Mabel, Minn.

Foundation Junior Female — April 1 – Aug. 31, 2016

1) Finesse Livestock Enterprises, Geneva

Percentage Junior Females

1) Tayler Johnson, Reynolds, Ill.

2) Flitsch Cattle, Central City

3) Ford Cattle Company, West Chester

4) Bailey Beckman, Danville

5) Scottland, Oskaloosa

6) Caden Erger, Van Horne

Percentage Junior Females

1) Tanner Curtin, Oxford

2) KTHOMPSON CATTLE, Maquoketa

3) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

4) Echard Farms, Farmersburg

5) Sam Stoner, Mount Vernon

Foundation Senior Female — Sept. 1, 2015 – March 31, 2016

1) Jocelyn Martin, Springbrook

2) Brad Mcconahay, Corydon

3) Skyler Luzum, Fort Atkinson

4) Cole Miller, Charter Oak

5) Netolicky Cattle, Fairfax

6) Triple H Show Cattle And Farm, Gilman

7) Samantha Horman, Tipton

Percentage Senior Females

1) Karlee Griswold, Clinton

2) Carli Jean Henderson, Wiota

3) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril

4) Conner Conrad, Hillsboro

5) Maas Angus, Adair

6) Jenel Wenndt, Lowden

Percentage Senior Females

1) Ethan Fast, Nodaway

2) Cael Kline, State Center

3) A To Z Livestock, Hawkeye

4) Lane VanderLinden, Knoxvillee

5) E & B Arthur Land And Cattle, Mason City

6) “P.S.” Pardun Simmental, Gilman City, Mo.

7) “P.S.” Pardun Simmental, Gilman City, Mo.

Percentage Senior Females

1) Brock Henderson, Wiota

2) Jenna Tlach, Prole

3) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.

4) Ford Cattle Company, West Chester

5) JRD Simmentals, Riceville

6) Hannah Siek, Blairstown

7) Jakob Olesen, Mingo

Percentage Senior Female

1) Anna Junck, Sioux City

2) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine

3) Kiersten Jass, Garner

4) Grace Greiman, Goodell

5) Winkels Red Angus, Alden

6) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.

7) Edler Simmentals, Gladbrook

8) “P.S.” Pardun Simmental, Gilman City, Mo.

Percentage Senior Females

1) Finch Cattle, Kelley

2) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

3) Espenscheid Cattle, Traer

4) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

Purebred Spring Heifer Calf — March 1, 2017 & After

1) Speas Farms, Elkhart

2) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

3) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

4) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton

5) Speas Farms, Elkhart

6) Moody Farms, Maxwel

7) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

8) Wellman Cattle, Donnellson

9) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point

Purebred Spring Heifer Calves

1) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

2) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford

3) GPS Cattle Co, Altoona

4) Dohlman Simmentals, Riceville

5) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril

6) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield

7) Derek Reed, Illinois City, Ill.

8) GPS Cattle Co, Altoona

Purebred Spring Heifer Calves

1) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.

2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

3) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

4) GPS Cattle Co, Altoona

5) Speas Farms, Elkhart

6) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton

7) Matthew Pemberton, Washington

8) Dohlman Simmentals, Riceville

9) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe

Purebred Spring Heifer Calves

1) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

2) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

3) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

4) Speas Farms, Elkhart

5) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe

6) Paulsen Simmental, Cedar Rapids

7) Moody Farms, Maxwel

8) Moody Farms, Maxwel

Purebred Spring Heifer Calves

1) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

2) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton

3) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

4) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford

5) Derek Reed, Illinois City, Ill.

6) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril

7) Carolan Enterprises, Tama

Purebred Winter Heifer Calf — Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2017

1) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown

2) Specht Family Simmentals, Guttenberg

3) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

4) Matthew Pemberton, Washington

5) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford

6) Elmore Farms, Fairfield

7) Westfork Farm, Murray

8) Wellman Cattle, Donnellson

9) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield

10) Carolan Enterprises, Tama

Purebred Winter Heifer Calf

1) K-LER Cattle Company, St. Charles, Minn.

2) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield

3) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

4) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.

5) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

6) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

7) Micayla Christopher, Decorah

8) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.

9) Elmore Farms, Fairfield

10) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill

Purebred Winter Heifer Calf

1) B&L Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.

2) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown

3) CNN Cattle Company, Roland

4) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.

5) Specht Family Simmentals, Guttenberg

6) Scottland, Oskaloosa

7) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford

8) Alex Schick, Gladbrook

Purebred Winter Heifer Calf

1) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

2) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

3) BADJ Cattle Company, Beaver Crossing, Neb.

4) Keegan Bailey, Creston

5) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland

6) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland

7) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.

Purebred Winter Heifer Calf

1) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.

2) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

3) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill

4) Nelson Family Farms, Mabel, Minn.

5) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

6) Mason Mentink, Lake Park

7) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford

8) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.

Purebred Winter Heifer Calf

1) BADJ Cattle Company, Beaver Crossing, Neb.

2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

3) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

4) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

5) Mason Mentink, Lake Park

6) Kyle Sutton, Slater

7) Mason Mentink, Lake Park

8) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford

Purebred Winter Heifer Calf

1) B&L Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.

2) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

3) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.

4) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

5) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

6) State Line Farm Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

7) Curt Peterson, Eddyville

Purebred Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2016

1) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

2) Brad Mcconahay, Corydon

3) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

4) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

5) Finesse Livestock Enterprises, Geneva

6) Ver Ploeg Farms, Pella

7) Beckman Simmentals, West Burlington

8) PB Simmentals, Taylor Ridge, Ill.

9) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

Purebred Fall Heifer Calf

1) Kasl Simmentals, Dorchester, Neb.

2) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

3) Danner Farms, Illinois City, Ill.

4) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine

5) Top Line Simmentals, Mount Ayr

Purebred Fall Heifer Calf

1) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

2) Cade Bracker, Underwood

3) Kiersten Jass, Garner

4) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

5) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.

6) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine

7) Ver Ploeg Farms, Pella

Purebred Fall Heifer Calf

1) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine

2) Top Line Simmentals, Mount Ayr

3) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point

4) Ver Ploeg Farms, Pella

5) Jarrin Goecke, State Center

6) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

Purebred Junior Female — April 1 – Aug. 31, 2016

1) Flitsch Cattle, Central City

2) Karly Spear, Newton

3) Carli Jean Henderson, Wiota

4) Echard Farms, Farmersburg

5) Netolicky Cattle, Fairfax

Purebred Junior Female

1) Brooklyn Curtin, Oxford

2) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point

3) Klayton Yoder, Redding

4) Tate Kettler, Van Horne

5) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.

6) JRD Simmentals, Riceville

7) Rolling H Livestock, Traer

8) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.

9) Keegan Bailey, Creston

Purebred Senior Female — Sept. 1, 2015 – March 31, 2016

1) Jackson Wohlford, Geneva

2) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

3) Danner Farms, Illinois City, Ill.

4) Scottland, Oskaloosa

5) Edler Simmentals, Gladbrook

6) A To Z Livestock, Hawkeye

7) Rachel Maloy, Ottumwa

8) Lauren Beckman, Danville

Purebred Senior Female

1) Kara Gillespie, Nodaway

2) Cade Bracker, Underwood

3) Finesse Livestock Enterprises, Geneva

4) Emma Sailor, Delmar

5) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.

6) Conner Conrad, Hillsboro

7) Long’s Simmentals, Creston

8) Sweeting Family Cattle Co, Riverside

Purebred Senior Female

1) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

2) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

3) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril

4) Long’s Simmentals, Creston

5) Maas Angus, Adair

6) Kadley Bailey, Creston

7) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield

8) Beckman Simmentals, West Burlington

Purebred Senior Female

1) MaKayla Jones, Tingley

2) Guthridge Farms, Kingsley

3) Landon Siek, Blairstown

4) Kolbey Bailey, Creston

5) Kaitlyn Rouse, Terril

6) Triple H Simmentals, Ottumwa

7) Steinbronn Farms, Maynard

Purebred Senior Female

1) Karlee Griswold, Clinton

2) Curt Peterson, Eddyville

3) DeCap Family Farms, Dixon

4) Bormann Show Cattle, Algona

5) Denning Farms, Mcgregor

6) Beckman Simmentals, West Burlington

Purebred Senior Female

1) JS Simmentals, Prairie City

2) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

3) “P.S.” Pardun Simmental, Gilman City, Mo.

Produce of Dam

1) Cade Bracker, Underwood

2) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

3) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

Junior Get of Sire

1) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

Best Five Head

1) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown

2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

Champion & Reserve Percentage Spring Bull Calf

Champion) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

Reserve) Grandview Cattle Company, Ackley

Champion & Reserve Percentage Winter Bull Calf

Champion) P & C Farms, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.

Reserve) Naber Farms, Seward, Neb.

Champion & Reserve Percentage Fall Bull Calf

Champion) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

Reserve) Upah Cattle Company, Clutier

Champion & Reserve Percentage Junior Bull

Champion) Grass- Lunning Simmentals, Leroy, Minn.

Reserve) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada

Champion & Reserve Percentage Senior Bull

Champion) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton

Reserve) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point

Grand Champion & Reserve Percentage Bull

Grand) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton

Res. Grand) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point

Champion & Reserve Purebred Spring Bull Calf

Champion) Matthew Pemberton, Washington

Reserve) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.

Champion & Reserve Purebred Winter Bull Calf

Champion) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

Reserve) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg

Champion & Reserve Purebred Fall Bull Calf

Champion) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.

Reserve) Js Simmentals, Prairie City

Champion & Reserve Purebred Junior Bull

Champion) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

Reserve) Echard Farms, Farmersburg

Champion & Reserve Purebred Senior Bull

Champion) Tayler Jones, Ottumwa

Champion & Reserve Foundation Cow/Calf

Champion) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia

Reserve) D & K Acres, Fort Atkinson

Champion & Reserve Purebred Cow/Calf

Champion) Maas Angus, Adair

Reserve) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.

Champion & Reserve Foundation Spring Heifer Calf

Champion) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

Reserve) B&l Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.

Champion & Reserve Foundation Winter Heifer Calf

Champion) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield

Reserve) Js Simmentals, Prairie City

Champion & Reserve Foundation Fall Heifer Calf

Champion) Taylor Arens, Newhall

Reserve) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree

Champion & Reserve Foundation Junior Female

Champion) Tanner Curtin, Oxford

Reserve) Kthompson Cattle, Maquoketa

Champion & Reserve Foundation Senior Female

Champion) Karlee Griswold, Clinton

Reserve) Finch Cattle, Kelley

Grand Champion & Reserve Foundation Female

Grand) Tanner Curtin, Oxford

Res. Grand) Karlee Griswold, Clinton

Champion & Reserve Purebred Spring Heifer Calf

Champion) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

Reserve) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville

Champion & Reserve Purebred Winter Heifer Calf

Champion) B&l Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.

Reserve) B&l Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.

Champion & Reserve Purebred Fall Heifer Calf

Champion) Js Simmentals, Prairie City

Reserve) Cade Bracker, Underwood

Champion & Reserve Purebred Junior Female

Champion) Brooklyn Curtin, Oxford

Reserve) Flitsch Cattle, Central City

Champion & Reserve Champion Purebred Senior Female

Champion) Js Simmentals, Prairie City

Reserve) Karlee Griswold, Clinton