Lone Tree Simmentals of Lone Tree was awarded the Grand Champion Purebred Bull banner in the Simmental Cattle show judged August 18 and 19 at the 2017 Iowa State Fair. Lone Tree Simmentals also claimed the Champion Iowa Bull title.
Reserve Grand Champion Purebred Bull honors were awarded to Volk Livestock of Battle Creek, Neb.
Js Simmentals of Prairie City won Grand Champion Purebred Female honors. Reserve Grand Champion Purebred Female was awarded to Karlee Griswold of Clinton.
The Champion Iowa Female banner was won by Brooklyn Curtin of Oxford.
Complete results below (name, hometown, animal identification):
Percentage Spring Bull Calf — (Born April-May 2017)
1) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
2) Hunter Cattle Co, Batavia
3) Moody Farms, Maxwel
Percentage Spring Bull Calf — March, 2017
1) Matthew Pemberton, Washington
2) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe
3) Scottland, Oskaloosa
4) Kriss McLain, Stockport
Percentage Spring Bull Calf — March, 2017
1) Grandview Cattle Company, Ackley
2) Horizon Show Cattle, Indianola
3) Upah Cattle Company, Clutier
4) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
5) Wade Humphrey, Ventura
6) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown
Percentage Winter Bull Calf — Feb, 2017
1) P & C Farms, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.
2) NABER FARMS, Seward, Neb.
3) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield
4) Felt Farms, Wakefield, Neb.
5) Nahkunst Family Cattle Co, Hamburg
6) Double H Cattle Company, Faulkton, S.D.
7) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada
Percentage Winter Bull Calf — Feb, 2017
1) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
2) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown
3) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
4) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
5) Upah Cattle Company, Clutier
Percentage Winter Bull Calf — Jan, 2017
1) Elmore Farms, Fairfield
2) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.
3) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
4) Echard Farms, Farmersburg
Percentage Fall Bull Calf — Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2016
1) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
2) Upah Cattle Company, Clutier
Percentage Junior Bull — Jan. 1 -Aug. 31, 2016
1) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.
2) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada
3) Walter Family Stock Farm, Farragut
Percentage Senior Bull — Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2015
1) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton
2) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point
Purebred Spring Bull Calf — March – April, 2017
1) Drake Simmental, Centerville
2) Felt Farms, Wakefield, Neb.
3) Dohlman Simmentals, Riceville
4) Hunter Cattle Co, Batavia
5) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield
Purebred Spring Bull Calf — March 2017
1) BADJ Cattle Company, Beaver Crossing, Neb.
2) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield
3) Wellman Cattle, Donnellson
4) E & B Arthur Land And Cattle, Mason City
5) Hilby Simmentals, Manchester
6) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe
Purebred Spring Bull Calf — March, 2017
1) Matthew Pemberton, Washington
2) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
3) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe
4) Hilby Simmentals, Manchester
5) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
6) Kaisand Cattle Farm, Bussey
Purebred Winter Bull Calf — Feb, 2017
1) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
2) Beeson Cattle Co, Anthon
3) Horizon Show Cattle, Indianola
4) Kriss McLain, Stockport
5) Vajgrt Cattle Co., Newhall
6) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill
7) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
8) Hunter Cattle Co, Batavia
Purebred Winter Bull Calf — Feb, 2017
1) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
2) PB Simmentals, Taylor Ridge, Ill.
3) Steinbronn Farms, Maynard
4) E & B Arthur Land And Cattle, Mason City
5) Lutz Show Cattle, West Point
6) Specht Family Simmentals, Guttenberg
Purebred Winter Bull Calf — Jan, 2017
1) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
2) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
3) Beitz Simmentals, Hopkinton
4) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.
5) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill
6) Ford Cattle Company, West Chester
7) Beitz Simmentals, Hopkinton
Purebred Winter Bull Calf — Jan, 2017
1) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
2) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
3) RB Simmentals, Correctionville
4) RB Simmentals, Correctionville
5) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.
6) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.
7) Curt Peterson, Eddyville
8) JRD Simmentals, Riceville
9) Specht Family Simmentals, Guttenberg
Purebred Fall Bull Calf — October – November, 2016
1) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
2) State Line Farm Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
3) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine
Purebred Fall Bull Calf — Sept, 2016
1) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
2) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine
3) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
4) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
Purebred Junior Bull — Jan. 1 – Aug. 31, 2016
1) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
2) Echard Farms, Farmersburg
3) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
Purebred Senior Bull — Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2015
1) Tayler Jones, Ottumwa
Foundation Cow/Calf
1) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
2) D & K Acres, Fort Atkinson
3) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
4) A To Z Livestock, Hawkeye
Purebred Cow/Calf
1) Maas Angus, Adair
2) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.
3) Keegan Bailey, Creston
4) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
5) Echard Farms, Farmersburg
Foundation Spring Heifer Calf — March 1, 2017 & After
1) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
2) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.
3) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.
4) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
5) WADE HUMPHREY, Ventura
6) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
7) Derek Reed, Illinois City, Ill.
8) PB Simmentals, Taylor Ridge, Ill.
Percentage Spring Heifer Calf
1) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
2) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
3) PB Simmentals, Taylor Ridge, Ill.
4) GPS Cattle Co, Altoona
5) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.
6) Scottland, Oskaloosa
7) WADE HUMPHREY, Ventura
8) CTC Farms Janecek, Keota
9) Steinbronn Farms, Maynard
Percentage Spring Heifer Calf
1) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
2) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.
3) Beeson Cattle Co, Anthon
4) D & K Acres, Fort Atkinson
5) Paulsen Simmental, Cedar Rapids
6) Emma Sailor, Delmar
7) Carolan Enterprises, Tama
8) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.
9) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.
Percentage Spring Heifer Calf
1) B&L Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.
2) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.
3) Klayton Yoder, Redding
4) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
5) Felt Farms, Wakefield, Neb.
6) Maas Angus, Adair
7) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland
8) OA Cattle, Plattsmouth, Neb.
9) Scottland, Oskaloosa
10) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.
11) Janssen Farms, Gilmore City
12) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada
13) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield
Foundation Winter Heifer Calf –Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2017
1) Micayla Christopher, Decorah
2) Felt Farms, Wakefield, Neb.
3) CTC Farms Janecek, Keota
4) K-LER Cattle Company, St. Charles, Minn.
5) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.
6) Horizon Show Cattle, Indianola
7) Westfork Farm, Murray
8) A To Z Livestock, Hawkeye
9) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
Percentage Winter Heifer Calf
1) CRR SIMMENTALS, Arlington, Neb.
2) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield
3) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
4) Drake Simmental, Centerville
5) Nathan Greiner, Keota
6) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
7) Westfork Farm, Murray
8) Elmore Farms, Fairfield
Percentage Winter Heifer Calf
1) Kyle Sutton, Slater
2) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill
3) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.
4) P & C Farms, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.
5) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown
6) CRR SIMMENTALS, Arlington, Neb.
7) Nelson Family Farms, Mabel, Minn.
8) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada
9) Nathan Greiner, Keota
Percentage Winter Heifer Calf
1) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
2) Lutz Show Cattle, West Point
3) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.
4) Grandview Cattle Company, Ackley
5) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril
6) Janssen Farms, Gilmore City
7) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland
8) Elmore Farms, Fairfield
Percentage Winter Heifer Calf
1) Lashmett Cattle, Winchester, Ill.
2) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.
3) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
4) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
5) Janssen Farms, Gilmore City
6) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland
7) E & B Arthur Land And Cattle, Mason City
8) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
Percentage Winter Heifer Calf
1) RB Simmentals, Correctionville
2) Jacob Greiman, Goodell
3) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
4) Curt Peterson, Eddyville
5) Kaisand Cattle Farm, Bussey
6) Nathan Greiner, Keota
Percentage Winter Heifer Calf
1) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield
2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
3) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.
4) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe
5) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield
6) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.
7) CRR SIMMENTALS, Arlington, Neb.
8) Guthridge Farms, Kingsley
9) Gabe Chase, Mabel, Minn.
Foundation Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2016
1) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
2) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.
3) JRD Simmentals, Riceville
Percentage Fall Heifer Calf
1) Taylor Arens, Newhall
2) Cael Kline, State Center
3) Regan McClure, Burlington
4) Lashmett Cattle, Winchester, Ill.
5) Hogan Show Cattle, Lenox
6) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point
7) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
8) Alex Rouse, Terril
9) Gabe Chase, Mabel, Minn.
Foundation Junior Female — April 1 – Aug. 31, 2016
1) Finesse Livestock Enterprises, Geneva
Percentage Junior Females
1) Tayler Johnson, Reynolds, Ill.
2) Flitsch Cattle, Central City
3) Ford Cattle Company, West Chester
4) Bailey Beckman, Danville
5) Scottland, Oskaloosa
6) Caden Erger, Van Horne
Percentage Junior Females
1) Tanner Curtin, Oxford
2) KTHOMPSON CATTLE, Maquoketa
3) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
4) Echard Farms, Farmersburg
5) Sam Stoner, Mount Vernon
Foundation Senior Female — Sept. 1, 2015 – March 31, 2016
1) Jocelyn Martin, Springbrook
2) Brad Mcconahay, Corydon
3) Skyler Luzum, Fort Atkinson
4) Cole Miller, Charter Oak
5) Netolicky Cattle, Fairfax
6) Triple H Show Cattle And Farm, Gilman
7) Samantha Horman, Tipton
Percentage Senior Females
1) Karlee Griswold, Clinton
2) Carli Jean Henderson, Wiota
3) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril
4) Conner Conrad, Hillsboro
5) Maas Angus, Adair
6) Jenel Wenndt, Lowden
Percentage Senior Females
1) Ethan Fast, Nodaway
2) Cael Kline, State Center
3) A To Z Livestock, Hawkeye
4) Lane VanderLinden, Knoxvillee
5) E & B Arthur Land And Cattle, Mason City
6) “P.S.” Pardun Simmental, Gilman City, Mo.
7) “P.S.” Pardun Simmental, Gilman City, Mo.
Percentage Senior Females
1) Brock Henderson, Wiota
2) Jenna Tlach, Prole
3) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.
4) Ford Cattle Company, West Chester
5) JRD Simmentals, Riceville
6) Hannah Siek, Blairstown
7) Jakob Olesen, Mingo
Percentage Senior Female
1) Anna Junck, Sioux City
2) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine
3) Kiersten Jass, Garner
4) Grace Greiman, Goodell
5) Winkels Red Angus, Alden
6) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.
7) Edler Simmentals, Gladbrook
8) “P.S.” Pardun Simmental, Gilman City, Mo.
Percentage Senior Females
1) Finch Cattle, Kelley
2) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
3) Espenscheid Cattle, Traer
4) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
Purebred Spring Heifer Calf — March 1, 2017 & After
1) Speas Farms, Elkhart
2) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
3) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
4) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton
5) Speas Farms, Elkhart
6) Moody Farms, Maxwel
7) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
8) Wellman Cattle, Donnellson
9) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point
Purebred Spring Heifer Calves
1) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
2) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford
3) GPS Cattle Co, Altoona
4) Dohlman Simmentals, Riceville
5) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril
6) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield
7) Derek Reed, Illinois City, Ill.
8) GPS Cattle Co, Altoona
Purebred Spring Heifer Calves
1) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.
2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
3) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
4) GPS Cattle Co, Altoona
5) Speas Farms, Elkhart
6) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton
7) Matthew Pemberton, Washington
8) Dohlman Simmentals, Riceville
9) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe
Purebred Spring Heifer Calves
1) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
2) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
3) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
4) Speas Farms, Elkhart
5) LaMar Farms Ltd, Radcliffe
6) Paulsen Simmental, Cedar Rapids
7) Moody Farms, Maxwel
8) Moody Farms, Maxwel
Purebred Spring Heifer Calves
1) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
2) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton
3) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
4) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford
5) Derek Reed, Illinois City, Ill.
6) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril
7) Carolan Enterprises, Tama
Purebred Winter Heifer Calf — Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2017
1) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown
2) Specht Family Simmentals, Guttenberg
3) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
4) Matthew Pemberton, Washington
5) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford
6) Elmore Farms, Fairfield
7) Westfork Farm, Murray
8) Wellman Cattle, Donnellson
9) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield
10) Carolan Enterprises, Tama
Purebred Winter Heifer Calf
1) K-LER Cattle Company, St. Charles, Minn.
2) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield
3) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
4) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.
5) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
6) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
7) Micayla Christopher, Decorah
8) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.
9) Elmore Farms, Fairfield
10) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill
Purebred Winter Heifer Calf
1) B&L Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.
2) Richard Siek Family, Blairstown
3) CNN Cattle Company, Roland
4) Zeis Simmentals, Valley, Neb.
5) Specht Family Simmentals, Guttenberg
6) Scottland, Oskaloosa
7) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford
8) Alex Schick, Gladbrook
Purebred Winter Heifer Calf
1) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
2) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
3) BADJ Cattle Company, Beaver Crossing, Neb.
4) Keegan Bailey, Creston
5) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland
6) Wurtz Cattle Company/LJ Cattle Company, Richland
7) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.
Purebred Winter Heifer Calf
1) J&C Simmentals, Arlington, Neb.
2) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
3) Moores Simmental Farm, Rose Hill
4) Nelson Family Farms, Mabel, Minn.
5) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
6) Mason Mentink, Lake Park
7) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford
8) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.
Purebred Winter Heifer Calf
1) BADJ Cattle Company, Beaver Crossing, Neb.
2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
3) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
4) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
5) Mason Mentink, Lake Park
6) Kyle Sutton, Slater
7) Mason Mentink, Lake Park
8) 102 River Ridge Cattle Co, Bedford
Purebred Winter Heifer Calf
1) B&L Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.
2) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
3) GRASS- LUNNING SIMMENTALS, Leroy, Minn.
4) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
5) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
6) State Line Farm Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
7) Curt Peterson, Eddyville
Purebred Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2016
1) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
2) Brad Mcconahay, Corydon
3) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
4) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
5) Finesse Livestock Enterprises, Geneva
6) Ver Ploeg Farms, Pella
7) Beckman Simmentals, West Burlington
8) PB Simmentals, Taylor Ridge, Ill.
9) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
Purebred Fall Heifer Calf
1) Kasl Simmentals, Dorchester, Neb.
2) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
3) Danner Farms, Illinois City, Ill.
4) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine
5) Top Line Simmentals, Mount Ayr
Purebred Fall Heifer Calf
1) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
2) Cade Bracker, Underwood
3) Kiersten Jass, Garner
4) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
5) RS&T Simmentals, Kansas City, Mo.
6) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine
7) Ver Ploeg Farms, Pella
Purebred Fall Heifer Calf
1) Winther/Hadden, Woodbine
2) Top Line Simmentals, Mount Ayr
3) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point
4) Ver Ploeg Farms, Pella
5) Jarrin Goecke, State Center
6) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
Purebred Junior Female — April 1 – Aug. 31, 2016
1) Flitsch Cattle, Central City
2) Karly Spear, Newton
3) Carli Jean Henderson, Wiota
4) Echard Farms, Farmersburg
5) Netolicky Cattle, Fairfax
Purebred Junior Female
1) Brooklyn Curtin, Oxford
2) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point
3) Klayton Yoder, Redding
4) Tate Kettler, Van Horne
5) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.
6) JRD Simmentals, Riceville
7) Rolling H Livestock, Traer
8) Bunker Hill Simmentals, Platteville, Wis.
9) Keegan Bailey, Creston
Purebred Senior Female — Sept. 1, 2015 – March 31, 2016
1) Jackson Wohlford, Geneva
2) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
3) Danner Farms, Illinois City, Ill.
4) Scottland, Oskaloosa
5) Edler Simmentals, Gladbrook
6) A To Z Livestock, Hawkeye
7) Rachel Maloy, Ottumwa
8) Lauren Beckman, Danville
Purebred Senior Female
1) Kara Gillespie, Nodaway
2) Cade Bracker, Underwood
3) Finesse Livestock Enterprises, Geneva
4) Emma Sailor, Delmar
5) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.
6) Conner Conrad, Hillsboro
7) Long’s Simmentals, Creston
8) Sweeting Family Cattle Co, Riverside
Purebred Senior Female
1) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
2) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
3) Dodge Stock Farm, Terril
4) Long’s Simmentals, Creston
5) Maas Angus, Adair
6) Kadley Bailey, Creston
7) Klopfenstein Simmentals, Winfield
8) Beckman Simmentals, West Burlington
Purebred Senior Female
1) MaKayla Jones, Tingley
2) Guthridge Farms, Kingsley
3) Landon Siek, Blairstown
4) Kolbey Bailey, Creston
5) Kaitlyn Rouse, Terril
6) Triple H Simmentals, Ottumwa
7) Steinbronn Farms, Maynard
Purebred Senior Female
1) Karlee Griswold, Clinton
2) Curt Peterson, Eddyville
3) DeCap Family Farms, Dixon
4) Bormann Show Cattle, Algona
5) Denning Farms, Mcgregor
6) Beckman Simmentals, West Burlington
Purebred Senior Female
1) JS Simmentals, Prairie City
2) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
3) “P.S.” Pardun Simmental, Gilman City, Mo.
Produce of Dam
1) Cade Bracker, Underwood
2) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
3) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
Junior Get of Sire
1) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
Best Five Head
1) Tow Simmental, Marshalltown
2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
Champion & Reserve Percentage Spring Bull Calf
Champion) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
Reserve) Grandview Cattle Company, Ackley
Champion & Reserve Percentage Winter Bull Calf
Champion) P & C Farms, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.
Reserve) Naber Farms, Seward, Neb.
Champion & Reserve Percentage Fall Bull Calf
Champion) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray
Reserve) Upah Cattle Company, Clutier
Champion & Reserve Percentage Junior Bull
Champion) Grass- Lunning Simmentals, Leroy, Minn.
Reserve) Handsaker Simmental, Nevada
Champion & Reserve Percentage Senior Bull
Champion) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton
Reserve) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point
Grand Champion & Reserve Percentage Bull
Grand) Heartland Simmentals, New Hampton
Res. Grand) Gerdes Show Cattle, West Point
Champion & Reserve Purebred Spring Bull Calf
Champion) Matthew Pemberton, Washington
Reserve) Trauernicht Simmentals, Wymore, Neb.
Champion & Reserve Purebred Winter Bull Calf
Champion) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
Reserve) Reck Brothers N Sons, Blakesburg
Champion & Reserve Purebred Fall Bull Calf
Champion) Volk Livestock, Battle Creek, Neb.
Reserve) Js Simmentals, Prairie City
Champion & Reserve Purebred Junior Bull
Champion) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
Reserve) Echard Farms, Farmersburg
Champion & Reserve Purebred Senior Bull
Champion) Tayler Jones, Ottumwa
Champion & Reserve Foundation Cow/Calf
Champion) Casons Pride & Simmentals, Albia
Reserve) D & K Acres, Fort Atkinson
Champion & Reserve Purebred Cow/Calf
Champion) Maas Angus, Adair
Reserve) Kimball Few Acres Simmentals, Seymour, Wis.
Champion & Reserve Foundation Spring Heifer Calf
Champion) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
Reserve) B&l Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.
Champion & Reserve Foundation Winter Heifer Calf
Champion) Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield
Reserve) Js Simmentals, Prairie City
Champion & Reserve Foundation Fall Heifer Calf
Champion) Taylor Arens, Newhall
Reserve) Lone Tree Simmentals, Lone Tree
Champion & Reserve Foundation Junior Female
Champion) Tanner Curtin, Oxford
Reserve) Kthompson Cattle, Maquoketa
Champion & Reserve Foundation Senior Female
Champion) Karlee Griswold, Clinton
Reserve) Finch Cattle, Kelley
Grand Champion & Reserve Foundation Female
Grand) Tanner Curtin, Oxford
Res. Grand) Karlee Griswold, Clinton
Champion & Reserve Purebred Spring Heifer Calf
Champion) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
Reserve) Drake Cattle Company, Centerville
Champion & Reserve Purebred Winter Heifer Calf
Champion) B&l Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.
Reserve) B&l Cattle Company, Staplehurst, Neb.
Champion & Reserve Purebred Fall Heifer Calf
Champion) Js Simmentals, Prairie City
Reserve) Cade Bracker, Underwood
Champion & Reserve Purebred Junior Female
Champion) Brooklyn Curtin, Oxford
Reserve) Flitsch Cattle, Central City
Champion & Reserve Champion Purebred Senior Female
Champion) Js Simmentals, Prairie City
Reserve) Karlee Griswold, Clinton