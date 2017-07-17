Maybe someday, they will compete for a trophy in one of the Cattle or Dairy shows. Maybe, someday, one of the girls will wear the Benton County Fair Queen tiara.

If so, their parents will be able to clearly recall where it started: Barnyard Babies.

Too young to join 4-H, the youngsters from about age 3 to 8 took turns leading a calf into the livestock show ring on Saturday, where Wayne Siela was waiting to greet them with questions about their animals.

Following the Cattle Show, the youngsters, many dressed in cowboy hats and boots, took their turns leading (or trying to lead) the calf into the ring.

See more photos HERE.