The Benton County Historical Society is selling prints of a watercolor depicting the local depot that painted by Vinton native Hugh Mossman. He has kindly allowed the Benton County Historical Society to have prints made to be used as a fundraiser for the Vinton Depot roof.

There will be 150 limited edition giclee prints available for sale. They will be signed and numbered by the artist. The cost of the print (no matting or framing included) is $200.

The print on display is in a 20 x 24 inch frame, matted to 16 x 20 inch. The Benton County Historical Society watermark is on the display prints ONLY and will not be on your print. To order your print, contact Andrew Elwick at 319-560-9053 or Sharon Happel at 319-533-4524.

About the artist: Hugh Mossman now resides in Boise, Idaho and has worked primarily in watercolor since the 1980’s.

The recipient of many artistic awards, he is a Distinguished Merit Member of the Idaho Watercolor Society, and a Signature Member of the California Watercolor Association and Watercolor West. He also has taught numerous watercolor workshops for the Idaho Watercolor Society and is past president of the Boise Art Museum. “My objective in painting is to capture the essence of a subject with a style that is loose and expressive.”

See more of Hugh’s work at: www.mossmanwatercolors.com