June 21, 2017 – The Buchanan County Community Foundation will be holding a Grant Award Ceremony Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres.

The Foundation will celebrate upcoming projects and provide an opportunity to learn about the good work of non-profit and government partners, our vibrant community, and the grants funded by the Buchanan County Community Foundation this year.

This is an incredible opportunity for the public to see how, together, we are making Buchanan County a better place.

For more information, please contact Dotti Thompson, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa program manager, at (319) 287-9106 or by emailing dthompson@cfneia.org.