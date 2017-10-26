Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is thrilled to announce Clickstop has agreed to sponsor all Junior Achievement programs taking place in the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District during the 2017-2018 school year. Approximately 600 students in kindergarten through 5th grade and 100 students at the high school level will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning experiences that helps students achieve their goals by showing them how money, careers and business ownership work with the help of volunteer role models from the community.

“My own experiences with Junior Achievement have been nothing but positive. The materials keep things fun and are a change of pace for the kids,” said Tim Guenther, Chief Executive Officer of Clickstop. “I’ve personally benefited from volunteering and it seems like the kids enjoy having a guest in the room. Junior Achievement is really a unique opportunity for a volunteer to influence kids and at the same time, being a volunteer is refreshing and rewarding. I love the idea that kids and adults are benefiting from JA.”

Throughout the course of five activities, students participating in Junior Achievement’s elementary programs will learn the basic concepts of business and economics and how education is relevant to the workplace. The programs also teach students that people assume roles as individuals, consumers, and workers in an expanding cultural environment that extends from the self and family to global relations. Students participating in Junior Achievement’s high school programs will learn how to earn and keep a job in the 21st century through personal-branding and job-hunting tools.

Junior Achievement’s unique approach allows volunteers from the community to deliver hands-on curriculum while sharing their experiences with students. Embodying the heart of Junior Achievement, our classroom volunteers transform the key concepts of our lessons into a message that inspires and empowers students to believe in themselves, showing them they can make a difference locally and in the world.

“We are so thankful for companies like Clickstop that support financial literacy and work readiness education in our community,” said Erin Kurt, Vice President of District Operations of Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa. “Their support of Junior Achievement and the Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools is helping students develop the competence, confidence and character needed to compete in today’s global economy.”

Junior Achievement programs include all of the materials that the business volunteer will need to present the information to the students. The activities in the program use colorful and interesting posters, handouts, and game pieces to engage the students and encourage them to explore their own life goals. Each program kit is designed for 32 students and is intended to be consumed by the class so that each student has their own items to take home.

About Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa (JAEI) Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in the global economy through work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy educational programs. JAEI’s programs are delivered by 1,397 local volunteers that can provide students with real-world examples of how obstacles can be overcome and success achieved. JAEI provides its programs to 47,665 students throughout Eastern Iowa which includes Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Grundy, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, and Linn counties. During the 2015-2016 school year, the organization expanded its reach to Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Tama, and Winneshiek counties through distance learning. For more information, visit www.JAEasternIowa.org.

About Clickstop

We’re a multi-brand merchant serving diverse markets with a company focus on great workplace culture. We’re a company young in personality, spirit and age. What began in 2005 with what is now our flagship website, US Cargo Control.com, has grown into operating another seven additional websites, selling a range of products from ratchet straps to organization supplies.We channel our youthful tenacity into identifying new markets, discovering how to best relate to our customers and offering the products they want. Our guiding principles are really quite simple: we listen, we learn, and we respond.