The University of Dubuque celebrated the accomplishments of its undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students at its 165th Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.

From Vinton, Dave Walter, Master of Business Administration

The University Commencement Ceremony was held in Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center on campus. Degrees were conferred upon 291 undergraduate and 107 graduate students. Dr. Christopher James, MDiv, PhD, assistant professor of Evangelism and Missional Christianity at the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary (UDTS), delivered the commencement address, titled “The Question.”

The UDTS Commencement Ceremony was held in Heritage Center’s John and Alice Butler Hall on campus. The Seminary conferred degrees on 28 students and certificates on three students. Dr. Lyle D. Vander Broek, professor emeritus of New Testament at UDTS, delivered the commencement address, titled “Equipped for Every Good Work.”

About University of Dubuque

The University of Dubuque is a private university affiliated with Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) offering undergraduate programs in 31 areas of study; graduate programs in communication, business administration, and physician assistant studies; and theological studies. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,300 students from 43 states and 22 countries. UD is committed to excellence in academic inquiry and professional preparation; relationships that encourage intellectual, spiritual, and moral development; community where diversity is appreciated and Christian love is practiced; zeal for lifelong learning and service; and more.