The Wallace Winkie Foundation has expanded the area eligible for its scholarships and is now accepting applications from nontraditional students in Benton, Iowa, Tama, and Poweshiek Counties. Application is easy, with the form found on the Foundation’s website. In the past two years, the Wallace Winkie Foundation has awarded about $7,000 in scholarships and welcomes the opportunity to help more nontraditional students live their dream with scholarships that can be used for college, university, training, or job-related certification. For more information, visit the Foundation’s website (parkitvirtualmuseum.com) or call 319-434-2079.