Dave Kelchen presents a donation to the Benton County Breast Cancer Survivors Group. On behalf of the survivors accepting are Deb Wilberg, Charlotta Fisher, Kathie Ervin, and Dawn Yenser. Fareway employees are allowed to wear pink in support of the survivors and donate money for the worthy cause. The Survivors Group offers help to all women who have been affected by breast cancer, from those who survived it years ago, to those facing new diagnoses.

