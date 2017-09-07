By: Shelby McDonald, Co-Reporter

On the 24th of June the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA held their annual petting zoo at Party in the Park at the Riverside park, in Vinton.

There were horses for the children and adults to ride, goats, mini donkeys, rabbits, and a dog. These animals were for the children and adults to interact with and learn more about. This gives the community members a good opportunity to see animals they would not see in town and see what they are really like.

Overall, members had a fun day and loved seeing the children and adults with all the animals, and hope all who enjoyed our animals had a good time also! Thanks to everyone that brought the animals as well!