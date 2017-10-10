By: Franki Evans, Co-Reporter, VS FFA

Garrison Fun Day took place July 8th, 2017 and our chapter took multiple animals and a handful of FFA members helped. The members who participated were Jordan Pattee, Jordan Cantrell, Eric Henkle, Wes Haefner, Tia Burke, Morgan White, Grant Ries, Weston Bierschenk, and Brianna Lundvall.

The animals at the petting zoo include 2 mini donkeys, llama, 2 goats, 2 sheep, and bunnies. It was a really good turn out and our FFA members had a great time making new memories.

We always enjoy helping the community and having fun while doing it!