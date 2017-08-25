Max Petzenhauser of Story County exhibited the Grand Champion Market Meat Goat in the 4-H Market Meat Goat show judged Thursday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Meat Goat banner went to David Iehl of Linn County.

Petzenhauser also exhibited the Third Place Overall Market Meat Goat. Fallon Finnegan of Benton County won Fourth Place Overall, and Jayce Malone of Polk County rounded it out with Fifth Place Overall.

Additional results below:

Division One Champion: David Iehl, Linn County

Division One Reserve Champion: Colby Williams, Winneshiek County

Division Two Champion: Max Petzenhauser, Story County

Division Two Reserve Champion: Jayce Malone, Des Moines County

Division Three Champion: Max Petzenhauser, Story County

Division Three Reserve Champion: Fallon Finnegan, Benton County