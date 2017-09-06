The Vinton Garden Club, a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. District II and Central Region met on Wednesday August 20th, 2017, at Celebration Park, Vinton, Iowa.

Theresa Foth, from Farmers Savings Bank & Trust, Vinton, Iowa, and a member of several local residents that helped dream and bring to realization the Celebration Park – built on ground that became a “green area” after the flood of 2008. Theresa, who was not brought up on river activities, showed and shared with us, the knowledge that she learned about the Cedar River. The garden members enjoyed her presentation and thanked her for her time.

Meeting was called to order by President Rosie Boisen at 1:45 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance and Conservation Pledge were recited by the members.

The roll call was answered by 7 members – “what did you enjoy the most about the presentation on the river and Celebration Park”

Secretary’s Minutes were read by Michelle Foshe. The minutes of the June 28, 2017th were approved as read.

Treasurer’s report was presented by Sharen Stueck. Bills were presented for payment, and on motion and 2nd, were approved. With no questions regarding treasurer’s report, treasurer’s report will be filed for audit.

Garden Therapy – Michelle – reminded everyone of the upcoming garden therapy event at Windsor Manor, on September 13th at 1:30. Fran, Luanna and Rosie will be not be available, but members are welcome to cut flowers at their gardens if needed.

Gardening/Horticulture Publications: Fran read a brief article from the National Heritage magazine about a flower prairie, Solitary Ridge, near Waukon, Iowa.

Old business – Fran and Sharen were present when Brian Elwick from Vinton Parks and Recreation, moved the Blue Star Marker to its new location closer to the highway. Members discussed what to plant at the marker’s base. Club agreed on motion, to have Sharen and Fran to get the bushes for the planting.

In other old business, Rosie mentioned despite a lot of strange weather, our planters were looking fairly good. Thanked all for their work. Michelle noted that a neighbor by the Jaycee flower container offered some dirt if needed. May need to take him up on it after the growing season is over.

President Boisen asked Fran for report on the flower show at the 2017 fair. Fran reported on the number of entrants for adults and youth, 17 and 6, respectively. The number of entries was 112 from adults and 9 from the youth entrants. Slightly down in the #s of

entrants and #s of entries from previous year, but still had a really nice show. President Boisen congratulated Susie Hansen on having the Best of Show for her design entry at the 2017 Benton County Fair’s horticulture show.

The group wished Susie Hansen a Happy Birthday (Aug .20TH) and happy birthday wishes to Luanna Hawkins on September 6th.

New Business – Rosie asked members to bring ideas to next couple of meetings, for things they would like to do or have at our meetings in 2018.

Rosie asked Fran if she would handle the Smokey the Bear/Woodsy Owl poster project with the elementary classes in Vinton & Shellsburg. She accepted. Rosie thanked her.

Fran will be at Flower Garden Meeting in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 12-20th. The new floral design books will be available. Our club will be purchasing one for the Vinton Public Library. Anyone wishing to purchase a book for themselves should let Fran know. Michelle moved to authorize Fran to purchase a book for the Vinton Public library. Motion 2nd by Luanna, motion carried.

President Rosie B. gave her information and contact information for the September 27th, 2017, Vinton Garden Club’s meeting and tour at Noelridge Park, in Cedar Rapids, to Sharon Stueck. Rosie will not be available and had originally been the hostess for this event. Club members to work together to coordinate drivers and place to eat out after the tour of the gardens. There is a $3 per person fee for the tour. Susie moved that the club pay for the tour fees. Motion was 2nd by many. Motion carried.

No further business, meeting adjourned.

Submitted by Secretary Michelle Foshe