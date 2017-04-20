The Vinton Garden Club, a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. District II and Central Region met on March 29, 2017, at the Benton County Extension Office. Meeting held at 1 p.m.

Ted and Fran Stueck gave a presentation on “how beneficial bats are”. Ted showed the bat house he had made.

Meeting was called to order by President Rosie Boisen at 1:30 p.m.

The Pledge of Allegiance and Conservation Pledge were recited by the members.

The roll call was answered by “ have you ever seen a bat”. 8 members answered roll call with frightful recalls of a bat encounter.

Secretary Michelle Foshe, read the minutes from the February meeting. Minutes were approved as read.

Sharen Stueck presented the treasurer’s report. Treasurer’s report approved on motion and will be filed for audit. There were no bills presented.

Garden Therapy chairperson, Michelle Foshe, reminded members of the garden therapy at the Cedar Valley Ranch, on Thursday, April 6th, 2017. Asked members to be there by 9 a.m. National Gardener – Fran read some information regarding nesting materials for birds.

In unfinished business, reviewed the by-law handouts. There were a couple of corrections to be made and then to be voted on for approval set for next meeting. It was noted that our club will pay the registration for the District II meeting. If member does not attend, they will reimburse the club for the those fees.

New Business: Susie Hansen and Fran Stueck volunteered to pick out 1 or 2 trees that our club will plant for Arbor Day. They will be planted at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Trees will be purchased from Frazier Nursery.

Rosie reminded gals to plan what flowers they will be sharing for our annual plant sale.

The club received one application for our club’s scholarship Will make decision at April meeting in case more applications come in. Rosie mentioned about our garden therapy on April 6th.

Members wished Bristol Gibson happy birthday ( April 17th)

President Rosie Boisen, as part of her blooms promotion, gave each member a pot of dwarf narcissus-pansies-violas.

April meeting will be on the 26th. Club will meet at 11:15 at the Hitchin Post in Garrison, Iowa for lunch, and then will go from there to Garrison Library for our meeting. Michelle and Bristol will be our hostesses. Guest speaker will be Ann Jorgensen, who will speak about her trip to Costa Rica. Meeting adjourned. Secretary, Michelle Foshe