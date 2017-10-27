Concordia University, Nebraska, will hold its Fall Composer Recital at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and its Fall Honor Recital at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Recital Hall of the Music Center on campus.

Eight students have composed original pieces for the Composer Recital. The recital comprises a variety of music written for vocals, piano, organ and handbells.

“This recital is important because all the music has been composed or arranged this semester, and the students work to recruit their own ensembles and run the rehearsals for their pieces,” said David con Kampen, music instructor in composition. “It’s a great opportunity for the student composers to practice organizing a performance opportunity for their own music.”

The music is listed below with the composer first, followed by the performers (listed alphabetically by state, city and then last name):

“Amid the Silence”

Composed and conducted by Mason Koeritz, senior, Northrop, Minn.

Bethany Schilling, sophomore, Littleton, Colo. soprano

Ben Leeper, senior, Thornton, Colo., bass

Matthew Gerhold, junior, Atkins, Iowa, tenor

Alex Kaldahl, sophomore, Spencer, Iowa, bass

Charlotte Lines, freshman, Marshall, Mo., piano

Ann Spilker, senior, Ashland, Neb., alto

Paige Stadler, junior, Columbus, Neb., soprano

Erik Hart, senior, Fairbury, Neb., tenor

Elisha Scheiber, senior, Seward, Neb., alto

“Beautiful Savior”

Arranged and performed by Emma Gottschamer, senior, Lees Summit, Mo., handbells with piano accompaniment

“Fanfare in B minor for Piano and Organ”

Composed and performed by Jacob Roggow, junior, Cottage Hills, Ill., piano

Allison Mackie, senior, Columbus, Neb., organ

“Light of Other Days”

Composed and performed by Colin Renkert, sophomore, Sidney, Neb., piano

Kenton Burgess, senior, Lees Summit, Mo., tenor

“O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus” by Thomas J. Williams

Arranged by Heather Rasch, senior, Denton, Texas

Charlotte Lines, freshman, Marshall, Mo., piano

Cadence Klemp, senior, Seward, Neb., soprano

“Psalm 57 (Awake My Soul)”

Composed by Noah Freeman, freshman, Bend, Ore.

Bethany Schilling, sophomore, Littleton, Colo., soprano

Vanessa Marsh, junior, Concordia, Mo., soprano

Megan Kroeker, freshman, Henderson, Neb., soprano

Laura Hedstrom, senior, Lakefield, Minn., alto

Sarah Mueller, junior, Hemlock, Mich., alto

Avery Kesar, freshman, Omaha, Neb., bass

“Resonances: III and IV”

Composed by Austin Theriot, senior, Lake Charles, La.

Electronic composition

“Zephaniah Responses: I. Fear Not, II. In your midst, III. He will Rejoice, IV. Daughter of Jerusalem”

Composed and conducted by Laura Hedstrom, senior, Lakefield, Minn.

Allison Mackie, senior, Columbus, Neb., soprano

Vanessa Marsh, junior, Concordia, Mo., soprano

Elizabeth Lange, sophomore, Topeka, Kan., alto

Sarah Rogge, junior, Pleasant Dale, Neb., alto

Erik Hart, senior, Fairbury, Neb., tenor

Caleb Staehr, junior, Grand Island, Neb., tenor

Isaiah Armbrecht, junior, Williamsburg, Iowa, bass

Timothy Rasch, junior, Denton, Texas, bass

Students audition for an opportunity to perform in the biannual honor event showcasing top music students as selected by Concordia’s music faculty, This year, nine student musicians were selected to perform.

Students performing in the Honor Recital include (alphabetical by state with Nebraska first, city, last name):

Allison Mackie, senior, Columbus, Neb., playing “Toccata” by Eugene Gigout on the organ

Miriam Lipke, sophomore, Alamosa, Colo., playing “Fantaisie Impromptu” by Frederic Chopin on the piano

Meredith Wohlgemuth, senior, Winter Haven, Fla., singing soprano on “Je Suis Encore” from Jules Massenet’s Manon

Jacob Roggow, junior, Cottage Hills, Ill., playing “Prelude in G minor, Op. 23, No. 5” by Sergei Rachmaninov on the piano

Jacob Henson, senior, Herrin, Ill., playing three movements from Agustin Barrios Mangore: La Catedral” by Issac Albeniz on the guitar

Laura Hedstrom, senior, Lakefield, Minn., playing choral variations on the theme “Veri Creator Spiritus” by Maurice Durufle on the organ

Charlotte Lines, freshman, Marshall, Mo., playing “Impromptu in Ab Major, Op. 90, No. 4” by Franz Schubert on the piano

Euphonium Duo, playing “Canonic Sonata #3” by G.P. Telemann

Joshua Hendrickson, sophomore, Seward, Neb.,

Cole Wohlgemtuh, senior, Alton, Iowa

