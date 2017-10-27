Concordia University, Nebraska, will hold its Fall Composer Recital at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and its Fall Honor Recital at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Recital Hall of the Music Center on campus.
Eight students have composed original pieces for the Composer Recital. The recital comprises a variety of music written for vocals, piano, organ and handbells.
“This recital is important because all the music has been composed or arranged this semester, and the students work to recruit their own ensembles and run the rehearsals for their pieces,” said David con Kampen, music instructor in composition. “It’s a great opportunity for the student composers to practice organizing a performance opportunity for their own music.”
The music is listed below with the composer first, followed by the performers (listed alphabetically by state, city and then last name):
“Amid the Silence”
- Composed and conducted by Mason Koeritz, senior, Northrop, Minn.
- Bethany Schilling, sophomore, Littleton, Colo. soprano
- Ben Leeper, senior, Thornton, Colo., bass
- Matthew Gerhold, junior, Atkins, Iowa, tenor
- Alex Kaldahl, sophomore, Spencer, Iowa, bass
- Charlotte Lines, freshman, Marshall, Mo., piano
- Ann Spilker, senior, Ashland, Neb., alto
- Paige Stadler, junior, Columbus, Neb., soprano
- Erik Hart, senior, Fairbury, Neb., tenor
- Elisha Scheiber, senior, Seward, Neb., alto
“Beautiful Savior”
- Arranged and performed by Emma Gottschamer, senior, Lees Summit, Mo., handbells with piano accompaniment
“Fanfare in B minor for Piano and Organ”
- Composed and performed by Jacob Roggow, junior, Cottage Hills, Ill., piano
- Allison Mackie, senior, Columbus, Neb., organ
“Light of Other Days”
- Composed and performed by Colin Renkert, sophomore, Sidney, Neb., piano
- Kenton Burgess, senior, Lees Summit, Mo., tenor
“O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus” by Thomas J. Williams
- Arranged by Heather Rasch, senior, Denton, Texas
- Charlotte Lines, freshman, Marshall, Mo., piano
- Cadence Klemp, senior, Seward, Neb., soprano
“Psalm 57 (Awake My Soul)”
- Composed by Noah Freeman, freshman, Bend, Ore.
- Bethany Schilling, sophomore, Littleton, Colo., soprano
- Vanessa Marsh, junior, Concordia, Mo., soprano
- Megan Kroeker, freshman, Henderson, Neb., soprano
- Laura Hedstrom, senior, Lakefield, Minn., alto
- Sarah Mueller, junior, Hemlock, Mich., alto
- Avery Kesar, freshman, Omaha, Neb., bass
“Resonances: III and IV”
- Composed by Austin Theriot, senior, Lake Charles, La.
Electronic composition
“Zephaniah Responses: I. Fear Not, II. In your midst, III. He will Rejoice, IV. Daughter of Jerusalem”
- Composed and conducted by Laura Hedstrom, senior, Lakefield, Minn.
- Allison Mackie, senior, Columbus, Neb., soprano
- Vanessa Marsh, junior, Concordia, Mo., soprano
- Elizabeth Lange, sophomore, Topeka, Kan., alto
- Sarah Rogge, junior, Pleasant Dale, Neb., alto
- Erik Hart, senior, Fairbury, Neb., tenor
- Caleb Staehr, junior, Grand Island, Neb., tenor
- Isaiah Armbrecht, junior, Williamsburg, Iowa, bass
- Timothy Rasch, junior, Denton, Texas, bass
Students audition for an opportunity to perform in the biannual honor event showcasing top music students as selected by Concordia’s music faculty, This year, nine student musicians were selected to perform.
Students performing in the Honor Recital include (alphabetical by state with Nebraska first, city, last name):
- Allison Mackie, senior, Columbus, Neb., playing “Toccata” by Eugene Gigout on the organ
- Miriam Lipke, sophomore, Alamosa, Colo., playing “Fantaisie Impromptu” by Frederic Chopin on the piano
- Meredith Wohlgemuth, senior, Winter Haven, Fla., singing soprano on “Je Suis Encore” from Jules Massenet’s Manon
- Jacob Roggow, junior, Cottage Hills, Ill., playing “Prelude in G minor, Op. 23, No. 5” by Sergei Rachmaninov on the piano
- Jacob Henson, senior, Herrin, Ill., playing three movements from Agustin Barrios Mangore: La Catedral” by Issac Albeniz on the guitar
- Laura Hedstrom, senior, Lakefield, Minn., playing choral variations on the theme “Veri Creator Spiritus” by Maurice Durufle on the organ
- Charlotte Lines, freshman, Marshall, Mo., playing “Impromptu in Ab Major, Op. 90, No. 4” by Franz Schubert on the piano
Euphonium Duo, playing “Canonic Sonata #3” by G.P. Telemann
- Joshua Hendrickson, sophomore, Seward, Neb.,
- Cole Wohlgemtuh, senior, Alton, Iowa
