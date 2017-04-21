Grantham University is proud to announce its March local graduates of the university’s online degree and certificate programs.

“We are so proud to congratulate these graduates on trusting our team with their dreams. What an accomplishment!” said Dr. Cheryl Hayek, Grantham’s interim university president and chief academic officer. “It gives us such great pleasure to see students’ hard work result in an education that will help set them up for success in the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

Given the flexibility of the 100% online university’s course schedule, Grantham students finish their programs and graduate each week of the year.

About Grantham University: Grantham University was founded in 1951 by Donald Grantham, a World War II veteran with a vision to make education achievable for military service members and veterans. Over the past 66 years, Grantham’s commitment to serving those who serve with affordable, accessible higher education has evolved into a culture of service that extends to all adult learners, as well as those in need. The university’s ability to help students achieve their dreams through education is enabled by its unique approach and devotion to comprehensive student support and its continuous advancement in line with changing technologies.

Continuously accredited since 1961 by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), Grantham University has earned a distinguished record as a respected and accredited distance learning university. The 100 percent online university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate certificates and degree programs, and serves a global student population of more than 17,000 annually.

From Atkins, Michael McMahon, BS Electronic Engineering Tech and from Walford, Virgil Pfennig, BS Computer Engineering Tech.