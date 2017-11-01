Despite the continuing cold and wind, hundreds of local families spent Halloween evening Trick or Treating, door-to-door at local houses, or at the care centers. Two church groups sponsored Trunk-or-Treat events.
The weekend before Halloween also included the downtown parade and events at the Skate Center.
Halloween! City filled with costumes and families continue creative custom
