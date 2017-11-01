A young girl screams in jest as the “Jurassic Park” dinosaur chases her at the MOPS-sponsored Trunk-Or-Treat in the Blessed Hope Church parking lot.

The clown from the ‘IT’ movie, now playing at the Palace, was a popular costume theme this year.

Despite the continuing cold and wind, hundreds of local families spent Halloween evening Trick or Treating, door-to-door at local houses, or at the care centers. Two church groups sponsored Trunk-or-Treat events.
The weekend before Halloween also included the downtown parade and events at the Skate Center.

