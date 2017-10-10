Kassie Hennings of Dysart was one of 12 Wartburg College students selected to perform with the prestigious Iowa Collegiate Honor Band at the Iowa Music Educator’s Conference on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. in the Nevada High School auditorium and is free and open to the public. Hennings plays trombone.

“This band is made up of the best of the best college players at Iowa colleges and universities,” said Craig Hancock, Wartburg director of bands. “No other school has more representation in the group, and no other school had every nominated student selected.”

The 110-member band, conducted by Jack Stamp, conductor at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, represents 19 schools from around the state.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,527 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.