Heritage Area Agency on Aging announces that the Senior Tote Program, a local collaborative effort between Heritage Agency on Aging and HACAP Food Reservoir, received an Aging Achievement Award from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a).

The Senior Totes Program provides nutritious supplemental food to older adults. The totes ensure seniors have nutritious food to eat during times when traditional Meals on Wheels or senior dining programs are not available. Senior Totes operates solely on donations and generous grant support, such as a statewide $50,000 Wal-Mart Giving grant. The program is currently offered in predominantly rural areas that are considered to be food deserts with little access to food resources.

Sandy Markwood, n4a chief executive said, “Our members work tirelessly with little fanfare in their communities. This program enables us to shine a well-deserved spotlight on their critical work to support the health, safety, independence and dignity of older adults.”

The Heritage Agency, a department of Kirkwood Community College since 1971, works to plan, fund and advocate for older adults, their families and caregivers in Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington counties. For more information, call 319-398-5559 or visitwww.heritageaaa.org.