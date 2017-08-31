On Friday, May 5, graduates of Marshalltown Community College took their next step as they became alumni of the College. Graduates listed below represent those who completed their degree or diploma work during the summer 2017 terms.

Graduates are listed by their hometown, followed by the degree/diploma awarded (AA is Associate of Arts, AGS is Associate of General Studies and AAS is Associate of Applied Science), and the students’ majors. Symbols following the names signify the following: **4.0 GPA, *Honors, 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher.

Raini E. Hilmer, of Mt. Auburn, AA (Liberal Arts)