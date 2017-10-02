Homecoming King Cole Tharp was among the Vinton-Shellsburg Cross Country runners who helped carry the large U.S. flag on the football field during the National Anthem before the VS-Charles City varsity football game on Friday.

The runners all wore white t-shirts with black and gold designs reading “We run this town.” Over his shirt, Tharp wore his Homecoming King robe and crown. He wore his crown as the team unfurled the flag and marched to midfield, then held his crown over his heart as the VS Middle School Band played “The Star Spangled Banner.”

While the high school band plays the National Anthem at most games, it has been a tradition for VS Homecoming for several years for the Middle School band to play it at half-time.

See more photos of this moment HERE.

See a video of the flag ceremony below: