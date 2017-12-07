Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,817 degrees at the end of the fall semester, with commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 9 in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.

Graduates of the College of Arts & Humanities, College of Business and College of Science, Engineering and Technology will participate in a 9 a.m. ceremony, and graduates of the College of Allied Health and Nursing, College of Education and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will participate in a noon ceremony.

Live-streaming captioning services will be provided for each ceremony.

Candidates for graduate degrees will graduate with the college of their affiliation.

Graduate-level doctoral degrees to be presented include two doctor of education degrees, one doctor of nursing practice and one doctor of psychology degree.

Graduate-level master’s degrees to be presented include six master of accounting degrees, 32 master of arts degrees, eight master of fine arts degrees, 16 master of arts in teaching degrees, five master of business administration degrees, seven master of public administration degrees, 217 master of science degrees, 14 master of science in nursing degrees, 27 master of social work degrees and 43 specialist in educational leadership degrees.

To be awarded at the undergraduate level are 60 bachelor of arts degrees, 27 bachelor of fine arts degrees, one bachelor of athletic training degree, 1,235 bachelor of science degrees, 18 bachelor of science in general engineering degrees, three bachelor of science in civil engineering degrees, two bachelor of science in computer engineering degrees, nine bachelor of science in electrical engineering degrees, one bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degree, 34 bachelor of science in social work degrees and 38 associate of arts degrees.

Undergraduate students receiving recognition will include 75 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 186 students graduating magna cum laude (grade point averages of 3.5 to 3.79) and 172 students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.3 to 3.49).

Receiving a degree is Erin Horst, MFA, in Theatre Arts.